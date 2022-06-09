ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, TN

Diver recovers memorial bracelet

 4 days ago

A Secret City With a Secret African American History

This article is also a weekly newsletter. Sign up for Race/Related here. When a reported 7,000 African Americans from the Deep South were recruited to work on the Manhattan Project starting in 1942, they knew little except that the positions were well-paid. Drawn by newspaper ads, word of mouth and recruiters subcontracted by the military, the workers arrived by train or bus in a heavily patrolled town outside Knoxville, Tenn. Signage around the plants commanded: “See nothing. Hear nothing. Say nothing.”
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Old Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga burns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic Chattanooga church is heavily damaged after a fire on Friday, June 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Once known as Highland Park Baptist Church, it was one of the early mega-churches of the late 20th Century. It was also home to Tennessee Temple University, founded in 1946 by then-pastor Dr. Lee Roberson. The church and school were once considered to be the center of the Independent Baptist movement, with 4,000 students enrolled in the early 1980s. The university dissolved in 2015 after a fading congregation moved to a smaller location.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Beans mistaken for dope cost four people their freedom

It looked like a perfect drug bust. A routine traffic stop with suspicious occupants in the car? Check. Multiple types of probable cause? Check. Nearly $10,000 in multiple bundles secured by rubber bands? Check. Six plastic bags containing more than 1,250 grams of brown powder that looked like heroin? Check.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATE

Judge pushes Megan Boswell’s trial back to Feb. 6, 2023

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Sullivan County judge on Monday pushed back the trial for a woman accused of killing her toddler and lying to investigators. Megan Boswell appeared in Sullivan County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m., where her legal counsel, Brad Sproles, requested that the trial get pushed back to February as fingerprints […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Dickenson County school leaders announce death of middle school student

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Dickenson County Public Schools on Monday announced the death of a student at Ridgeview Middle School (RMS). School leaders did not identify the student but did state that school counselors are available at RMS from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Students can also call 276-835-1625 to […]

