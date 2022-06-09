Diver recovers memorial bracelet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic Chattanooga church is heavily damaged after a fire on Friday, June 10. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Once known as Highland Park Baptist Church, it was one of the early mega-churches of the late 20th Century. It was also home to Tennessee Temple University, founded in 1946 by then-pastor Dr. Lee Roberson. The church and school were once considered to be the center of the Independent Baptist movement, with 4,000 students enrolled in the early 1980s. The university dissolved in 2015 after a fading congregation moved to a smaller location.

