Hello friends, family, and faculty, I’m here to represent the only class at the high school that had one full normal year. I’m so grateful to be here today giving this speech because I know that all of you thought this morning, “You know what I want today? Age-old wisdom from an 18 year-old.” And that’s what I’m here to give you. I want the students and audience to understand how much we, the students, learned from this experience. Now to start off with a quote from Dr. Seuss.

14 HOURS AGO