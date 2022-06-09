DPS, transit union agree to raise wages for bus drivers and maintenance workers

Schools cancel field trips in Colorado Springs because of a bus driver shortage. The labor shortage has Denver's RTD canceling light rail trips. Construction worker shortages make housing expensive and scarce. Meanwhile, Senate candidate John Hickenlooper defends decisions by able-bodied adults to avoid taking jobs. (Getty Images photo) Getty Images

Denver Public Schools unionized transit workers will receive a substantial raise over the next three years as part of an agreement announced Thursday between the district and Amalgamated Transit Union.

Bus drivers who are part of the union will receive a 17.5% increase in their hourly wage, which will increase starting wages to $24. Unionized maintenance workers will also receive a 15% increase and bring starting wages up to $20.84 an hour, according to a news release.

District officials said the increases will ensure the district remains competitive in the job market.

"We believe this agreement accomplishes our goal of remaining market competitive and rewarding our employees for their commitment as essential workers," Miguel Perretta, the district's executive director for employee and labor relations, said in a statement.

The new agreement will provide market adjustments in June and cost-of-living adjustments in August of each of the three years, according to a news release.

Employees who are eligible for the wage hike will receive the step increase in each year of the agreement.

ATU represents drivers and operators, mechanics, vehicle maintenance technicians, vehicle service technicians, non-CDL drivers, and counter clerks for the district.