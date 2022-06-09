ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Polis signs new law mandating disclosure of fracking chemicals

By Scott Weiser The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Gov. Jared Polis Thursday signed legislation that requires manufacturers and users of hydraulic fracking chemicals to disclose to the state each chemical in their products.

The new law mandates that the list of ingredients be made available on a publicly accessible website, which the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission is tasked with developing.

Under House Bill 22-1348, the required information includes the trade name of the chemical product, a list of the names of each chemical in the product, the estimated amount of each chemical, and a description of the intended purpose of each chemical in the formulation.

Manufacturers and end users must also provide a declaration that the chemical product contains no intentionally added perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals, the so-called forever chemicals used in many consumer products and industrial applications.

The law still allows manufacturers to make trade-secret claims and the COGCC may exempt them from public disclosure after examining the claims. However, the full list of chemicals must be disclosed to the COGCC to petition for a trade-secret exemption.

The Sierra Club criticized the exemption.

“Colorado requires reporting of chemicals used in fracking, but it allows generous exemptions,” the group said, citing data from the Physicians for Social Responsibility that, since 2011, operators of more than 12,000 wells in Colorado have “invoked secrecy claims.”

“This issue has been reignited by national reporting that highly toxic chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or ‘PFAS’ were used in fracking wells,” the Sierra Club said. “The widespread use of secrecy claims at Colorado’s fracking sites means that it is impossible to gauge if PFAS and other highly toxic chemicals have been used in the state.”

The American Petroleum Institute, the industry’s trade association and research organization, told The Denver Gazette that drillers in Colorado do not use PFAS in drilling fluids.

The law also requires that before beginning fracking operations the operator must notify “communities near where downhole operations will be conducted, local public water administrators, and, if there is a high-priority habitat near where downhole operations are being conducted, the division of parks and wildlife.”

Testifying before a legislative committee in May, Lynn Granger, executive director for API Colorado, opposed the bill in part, arguing it creates a duplicate of the existing national hydraulic fracturing chemical registry, FracFocus.org, which is managed by the Ground Water Protection Council, a conservation and environmental protection organization whose members include state government officials. Granger said Colorado already works closely with the group.

FracFocus was created in part due to regulations promulgated in 2011 by former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s administration.

Today, FracFocus says it receives reports from more than 1,600 companies on chemicals for more than 189,000 hydraulic fracturing operations nationwide.

Granger said the state database is not just duplicative but also underfunded.

“We remain puzzled by the bill’s fiscal note of only $61,500,” said Granger during the committee hearing. “FracFocus is a multimillion-dollar operation and only tracks chemicals used in HF fluid, not all downhole operations as this bill seeks to do. We simply do not understand how the state intends to accomplish what this bill seeks with that fiscal note.”

According to a 2021 economic analysis by the American Petroleum Institute (API), oil and gas extraction in Colorado supported 340,000 total jobs, or 8.6% of Colorado’s workforce, provided $34.1 billion in labor income and contributed $46.1 billion to Colorado’s gross domestic product.

Fracking fluids are used to assist in fracturing underground rock structures to free up oil and natural gas.

After a well is drilled and steel casings are installed and pressure-tested, a slurry of sand, fracking fluids and water are injected into the well bore at extremely high pressures that create a web of small cracks in the surrounding rock.

The sand in the slurry enters the cracks and, in effect, props them open to increase the flow of gas and oil. The fracking chemicals help lubricate the flow of sand and perform other functions thousands of feet underground in the oil producing layers.

API insists there are no instances of fracking chemicals escaping and contaminating water supplies in Colorado.

Developments in horizontal drilling and fracking technology have dramatically increased U.S. output of both natural gas and oil, leading to the U.S. becoming a net exporter and the world’s No. 1 producer of both in recent years, according to the Heritage Institute.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado auditors ding sports betting regulators

Colorado’s Office of the State Auditor issued a scathing audit Monday of how the Division of Gaming has regulated the first full year of legal sports betting in the state, alleging the division hands out far too many temporary licenses and that it could be losing tax revenue by not requiring more documentation.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis urges Coloradans to file taxes by June 30 to get $500 rebate

Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans Monday to file their taxes by the end of the month in order to receive at least $500 by September. Residents who file state taxes by June 30 are expected to get $500 for individual tax filers and $1,000 for joint filers through the “Colorado Cashback Rebate” — an expedition of the 2023 Taxpayer's Bill of Rights refund, paying back up to 85% of excess state revenue collected last year.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that had forced hundreds of people to leave their homes. Roughly 2,500 homes have been evacuated because of two wildfires burning on the outskirts of Flagstaff in northern Arizona, officials said at an afternoon briefing. “We all have felt the pain of watching...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
The Denver Gazette

Republicans duke it out as Democrats mostly avoid intra-party fights | 2022 Primary Election Guide

Colorado's primary election has been underway since June 6, when most voters started receiving mail ballots that must be returned to county clerks by June 28. Voters turned out in record numbers in the last state primary, with almost 1.6 million ballots cast in 2020, amounting to more than 45% of the 3.5 million active, registered voters. It marked a big jump from the 2018 election, when around 1.2 million people voted in the primary, but political observers are skeptical turnout will be as high this year.
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | A bipartisan takedown of big tech

If you’ve been watching TV news recently, you’ve almost certainly seen an appeal from a hitherto-unknown outfit named the CCIA (Computer and Communications Industry Association) urging you to contact Democratic Colorado U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. The CCIA wants you to ask them to oppose Senate Bill 2992. During a single 30-minute show last week, this commercial played five times, lamenting the potential end of Amazon Prime’s two-day delivery policy. In the likely event you haven’t the slightest idea what this legislation is...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

CALDARA | The cost of compliance

I’m not saying regulation isn’t necessary. I am saying the cost to comply with it is much higher than it first appears. Take this common story. I don’t spend much money on cars. I can usually find an older car for around $5,000, then I drive it until it drops. Don’t laugh. I once bought a Datsun 210 for $500, drove it every day for eight years and sold it...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fracking#Oil Wells#Oil Drilling#Oil And Gas#Politics State#Polis#House#Cogcc#Sierra Club
The Denver Gazette

'Jurassic Park' in Colorado: Discover dinosaurs at these 8 sites

Near the northern Colorado-Utah border, there’s a river-cut land of colorful rock traversed by the short Fossil Discovery Trail. It is an interpretive trail, with educational signs and remembrances of Earl Douglas. He is the paleontologist credited with the 1915 establishment of Dinosaur National Monument. Along that trail through this sweeping dinosaur graveyard, one panel recalls a question from Douglas: “How much is true, in this land of dreams, and...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
The Denver Gazette

Drought conditions still easing slowly across Colorado

Drought plaguing the Southwest continues, but Colorado saw another week of small improvements, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The biggest improvements have come in the eastern half of the state, while the Western Slope has yet to see the same reprieve. “Widespread beneficial...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy