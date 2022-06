Traveling has always been one of my passions. I love the excitement of seeing new places and the thrill of experiencing different cultures. Burlington sits about 80 miles south of the Quad Cities area in the southeast corner of Iowa. It is a small, quaint community of about 24,000 residents and its historic Heritage Hill District sits right on the Mississippi River. Burlington was established in 1833 following the adventures of Lt. Zebulon Pike, who was tasked with exploring and mapping out part of the Louisiana Purchase. Pike was one of two expedition parties authorized by President Thomas Jefferson, his following the Mississippi River, while the more famous duo of Lewis and Clark followed the Missouri River.

3 DAYS AGO