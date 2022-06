Life in space isn't just reserved for astronauts, it's quite plausible for regular public citizens too, as long as they have at least eight figures in the bank, that is. It's no surprise that living in space costs a pretty penny, considering the price of baggage alone can already reach millions of dollars. SpaceX is charging $4.57 million to carry payloads of up to 1,830 pounds. If you want to take all the comforts of home with you, however, United Launch Alliance is offering to bring up to 41,750 pounds worth of cargo to space for a whopping $109 million.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO