Imperial County, CA

COVID Numbers Steady

By Carroll Buckley
 4 days ago

The latest numbers provided by the Imperial County Public Health Department shows that the...

Election Update

The counting continues for the June 7 Primary Election. The Imperial County Registrar of Voters has released another update. As of Late Monday afternoon, there have been nearly 13,800 ballots counted. The results are not final. In the race for County Board of Supervisors 1st District, Jesus Eduardo Escobar has 1,208 votes which is over 53% of the vote. If he maintains that lead he will avoid a November run-off. Fifth District Supervisors race is probably headed to a run-off. John Hawk has 1,156 votes to Raymond Castillos 890 and Carlos Zaragoza has 484. Hawk has 45.7% of the votes.The race for County assessor remains close. Robert Menvielle leads Ricardo Avila 6,941 to 6,511. Clerk-Recorder Chuck Store leads challenger Jacob Nicholas Rodriguez 8,140 to 5,1942. In the race for Sheriff, Fred Miramontes has 9,978 to Hilton Smith's 3,493. Alex Cardenas leads Andrew Aravalo 1,536 to 1,435 in the Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 race. Imperial Irrigation District Division 3 appears headed to a November run-off. Gina Dockstader leads with 39.3% of the vote, Ramon Castro has 23.37%, Don Campbell 21.78% and Maria Nava-Froelich has 15.533%. IID Division 5 shows Karin Eugenio with 1,440 votes to Norma Sierra Galindo's 1,338. The race for District Attorney also will end up being decided in November. Mario Vela leads with 33.69% of the vote, George Marquez has 27.88%, Edgard Garcia 22.2% and Jason Amavisca has 15.92%.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Strike Team Deployed

A Strike Team from Imperial County and Yuma has been sent to the Sheep Fire. The manpower and equipment from the local fire departments left the Valley last night. The Sheep Fire is burning In San Bernardino County in the Angeles National Forest and on private land. As of 9:00 p.m. Sunday nearly 1,000 acres were involved and the fire was said to be 5% contained. Several evacuation orders have been issued near Wrightwood.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Summer Reading Program

El Centro Public Library will host a Summer Reading Program. The program is for children through age 18 and adults. The program will begin Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and run through Friday, July 29, 2022. On-line registration for the program be available starting Monday, June 13, 2022. There will lots of fun, stories and crafts.
EL CENTRO, CA

