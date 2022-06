A film production company has asked the city of Jordan to close off two streets for most of the day on Monday, June 20, so it can shoot scenes for an upcoming movie. The request by Signature Films asks that parts of First Street and Water Street, between Rice Street and Broadway Street, be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a special events permit request the city council planned to consider at its June 13 meeting.

JORDAN, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO