Louisiana Governor and State Police Colonel Make Statements on Federal Civil Investigation into Louisiana State Police

Calcasieu Parish News
 3 days ago
Louisiana Governor and State Police Colonel Make Statements on Federal Civil Investigation into Louisiana State Police. On June 9, 2022, the Governor's Office and Louisiana State Police were briefed on the US Department of Justice's civil investigation into the patterns and practices of Louisiana State Police.

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

