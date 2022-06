EAST PENN TWP., Pa. - Some business owners whose company went up in flames are refusing to let the fire kill the family legacy. The fire happened at an auto body shop in East Penn Township in Carbon County early Sunday morning. The fire may have destroyed the building where McFarland and Sons stood for decades, but it could not stop people from rallying around the owners and a family who lost everything.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO