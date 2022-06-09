ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Maryland shooting: 3 killed, 3 injured at factory; victims identified

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DndUm_0g62yzO400

SMITHSBURG, Md. — Three people were killed and three others, including the alleged gunman, were injured Thursday afternoon during a shooting at a western Maryland manufacturing plant, authorities said.

A law enforcement official confirmed the fatalities to NBC News and WJZ-TV, adding that a Maryland state trooper suffered a minor injury in a confrontation with the alleged shooter. The alleged shooter was one of the people injured, The Herald-Times of Hagerstown reported. One person was critically injured.

Update 10:28 p.m. EDT June 9: Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified the deceased as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, The Herald-Times of Hagerstown reported. Mullendore said Brandon Chase Michael, 42, was wounded. His condition was not immediately available.

The suspect is identified as a 23-year-old man from West Virginia. Further details were not being provided because charges have not yet been filed, Mullendore said. The man was taken to an area hospital and was being treated for his injuries, the sheriff said.

Officials confirmed that the victims and the suspect are employees at the factory, WDVM-TV reported.

The name and age of the Maryland State Police trooper who was injured also were not released, The Herald-Times reported.

The suspect and the trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Original report: “There are fatalities,” Washington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joshua McCauley told The Washington Post earlier Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody by Maryland State Police at Mount Aetna, Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Carly Hose told The Herald-Times.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at about 2:30 p.m. EDT at the Columbia Machine Inc. manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, the newspaper reported.

According to its website, the company designs and manufactures concrete product machines, including mixers and molds. It serves customers in more than 100 countries and was founded in 1937.

Upon arrival, deputies found multiple victims, WBAL-TV reported.

The suspect in the shooting “is no longer a threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

“This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able,” the post stated.

During a news conference earlier Thursday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan said he believed that three people were killed.

“What I understand, potentially, three people dead,” Hogan told reporters. “Maryland State Police responded, pursued the suspect, the suspect fired and shot the trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him.”

Smithsburg is located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, whose district includes Smithsburg, said his office is actively monitoring the incident, WJZ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Madison Co woman forms Facebook group to find baby formula

A Madison County woman who is the mother of a toddler is taking a creative approach to helping parents trying to find baby formula. Elizabeth Barber of Danielsville says store shelves are sometimes empty in her area for days and parents are getting worried. She says she’s formed a Facebook group to help find whatever formula might be available.
DANIELSVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
State
West Virginia State
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is synonymous with mountains — lush with ponderosa pines, meadows and hiking trails that are a respite from the desert heat. Now, parts of them are burning yet again this year, fueled by winds that grounded...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
WGAU

Judge in Maryland strikes down library e-book law

NEW YORK — (AP) — In a legal case closely watched by libraries and the publishing industry, a federal judge in Maryland struck down a state law requiring publishers to make e-books available on “reasonable terms" to libraries if they were also being offered to the general public.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAU

Arizona woman, dog rescued 18 hours after falling into a canal

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona woman and her dog were rescued earlier in the week 18 hours after they fell into a canal in Yuma. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that it received a call about a person in distress in a canal. When deputies arrived on the scene, they were met by Wellton police officers who were working to get a woman and her dog out of the canal.
YUMA, AZ
WGAU

Tennessee execution pause through 2022 could last longer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — After Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee halted a lethal injection in April because he learned the drugs hadn't been tested as required, he ordered an independent investigation and paused all executions through the end of the year. Now, it's clear that Tennessee's problems in...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WGAU

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
WGAU

Yellowstone floods wipe out roads, bridges, strand visitors

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Massive floodwaters ravaged Yellowstone National Park and nearby communities Monday, washing out roads and bridges, cutting off electricity and forcing visitors to evacuate parts of the iconic park at the height of summer tourist season. All entrances to Yellowstone were closed due to...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

One Man’s Opinion: Rise Up for Runoffs

Georgia voters set a record for a General Primary Election, with 1.91 million showing up and casting a ballot. The GOP had a decided advantage, as well as bigger top of the ticket races for Governor and U.S. Senator, commanding just under 1.2 million of the total ballots cast. Estimates are that nearly 70,000 more regular Democratic Party voters (based on prior Primary contests in 2020 and 2018) crossed over to participate in the GOP races, particularly again the more hotly contested Primary races for Governor, U.S. Senator and Secretary of State. Voter behavior and when ballots were cast and how also had some recalibration. A majority of votes were again cast on the Election Day -55%, with Advance Voting accounting for 41% and Absentee Ballots declining to just 4%, while comprising nearly 10 percent of the early voting.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Western Maryland#Violent Crime#Nbc News#Wjz Tv#The Herald Times#Washington County Sheriff#Wdvm Tv#The Maryland State Police
WGAU

Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Adam Laxalt is one of Nevada's most prominent Republicans, someone who has already won statewide office and attracted support from both former President Donald Trump and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary, Nevada's former...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WGAU

Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Paul LePage, the Republican whose two terms as Maine's governor were dominated by his offensive rhetoric and combative leadership, is seeking a political comeback. With no opposition, LePage will coast to the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday, setting up a fierce general...
MAINE STATE
WGAU

Phoenix hits record as scorching heat grips the Southwest

Record high temperatures hit or were poised to land Saturday in California and Arizona as dangerous heat swept over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius), tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Meanwhile...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WGAU

Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post

RENO, Nevada — (AP) — Jim Marchant has been traveling the country repeating the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and trying to make the case that electronic voting equipment should be tossed out in favor of ballots cast and counted by hand.
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
72K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy