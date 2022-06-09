ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Proprietor Opens 2nd Store In The ‘Perfect Little Space In The Town I Love’

By Bethany Hooper
The Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY – The owner of a popular Towson-area boutique is eager to serve new and returning customers at Mint + Major Beach Haus. On May 27, Mint + Major owner Melissa Bona opened her second boutique store at the 120th Street shopping center in Ocean City. After months of design...

mdcoastdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Announces Opening of Salt Life

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announces the addition of Salt Life to its dynamic retail roster, bringing another beloved outdoor lifestyle brand to local shoppers. The 2,497-square-foot store is now open at Tanger Surfside in Suite 123, near Steve Madden. Salt Life joins other activewear stores at the center, including Champion, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and Puma.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
susquehannastyle.com

5 Botanical Garden Beauties

Looking for an easy way to enjoy some of nature’s finest displays? These gorgeous gardens are all just a car ride away!. Located in Lancaster, Conestoga Gardens is the surrounding land of one of the area’s oldest houses. The Conestoga House was built in the early 1700s and is open for visitation along with the gardens on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Best known for the gorgeous architecture and the stunning array of flowers, Conestoga Gardens is 7.8 acres of beauty, and well worth a visit.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Ocean City, MD
Business
talbotspy.org

Mid-Shore Food Spy Report: Latitude 38 in Oxford Starts Anew

Inspired by the interview in The Spy with the new owners of Oxford’s Latitude 38 restaurant, one of our spies dined in the establishment for the opening week menu. The experience exceeded expectations with a familiar but altogether new dining experience at this local family restaurant. The first impression...
OXFORD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parkville VFW hall sells to local developer

PARKVILLE, Md. — The stately, yellow brick VFW hall in Parkville has changed hands amid a decline in membership and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now set to be converted into a grocery store. The landmark in the 8000 block of Harford Road first opened in...
PARKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Design#Mint Major#Nordstrom Anthropology
Cape Gazette

KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31

KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.
Cape Gazette

Well-maintained home on private lot

Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
LEWES, DE
98online.com

Sir Paul McCartney takes the stage at Camden Yards

The potential for rain didn’t stop concertgoers from singing along to Sir Paul McCartney at Camden Yards on Sunday evening. Music lovers replaced baseball fans at the yard. People came from all over to see the show. “They didn’t have a show in Canada, so I drove all the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Katie Cherrix

Four Amazing Restaurants in Berlin, Maryland

Located in Worcester County near Ocean City, Berlin, Maryland was voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, and with its lively art scene, bustling main street, and awesome eateries, it's pretty clear the title was well-deserved. If you find yourself in the area, here are four of the best restaurants in Berlin, Maryland.
BERLIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Times Gazette

A sucker for a good boardwalk

This past April, Lady Jane and I figured there really was no age limit on those who wish to participate in spring break, so off we went, bound for Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding areas. As I made the 640-mile drive with my trusty navigator assuming her customary passenger seat with her nose buried in the atlas she loves more than any cartographer ever could, a familiar song from my past kept playing on a loop in my head, the Drifters’ 1969 hit “Under the Boardwalk.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Claims ‘Battle of the Crab Cakes’ Prize from Governor Carney, Visits Ocean City Boardwalk for 2022 OC Air Show

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
OCEAN CITY, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: The Tilghman Island Inn

Set along the banks of a Chesapeake Bay inlet on Maryland’s historic Tilghman Island is a waterside haven where it feels like you can slow down time. At the Tilghman Island Inn, sit in one of the Adirondack chairs that dot the lawn and watch boats meander by, birds flit among the trees, and a sun-painted sky of pinks and purples in the early morning light.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
chestertownspy.org

Pretty Great: The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Plans Concert in Chestertown

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) performs in Kent County’s Wilmer Park on Saturday, August 6 at 7 pm as part of its Music for Maryland Tour, in which the BSO visits all Maryland jurisdictions over the next three summers. The BSO travels to six counties in the first leg...

Comments / 0

Community Policy