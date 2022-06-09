ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery Parks to Suspend Open Parkways Program on Little Falls Parkway Beginning June 18, 2022, to Study Permanent Reduction of Portions of Little Falls Parkway from Four to Two Lanes.

WHEATON, Md. – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces a temporary suspension of the Open Parkways program along Little Falls Parkway between River Road and Arlington Road (1.3 miles), starting June 18 to study the operational effects of reducing the Parkway from four lanes to...

