Rory McIlroy has been grouped with former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and reigning Olympic champion Xander Schauffele for the first two rounds of the 122nd US Open. McIlroy comes into this week's event at The Country Club in Brookline off the back of an impressive title defence at the RBC Canadian Open, with the former world No 1 looking to become the first player to win a PGA Tour event and a major in successive weeks since he managed it himself in 2014.

GOLF ・ 13 HOURS AGO