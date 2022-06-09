How to Choose a Hammock

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I've always been someone who loves to host. Bringing friends from various parts of life together to celebrate something (or nothing!) has always brought me joy. As someone born in August, most of my birthday parties as a kid took place at home in the backyard, and I never tired of planning the agenda, which could be tailored exactly to my liking. There would always be lots of crafts, yard games, and of course delicious food. Now, as an adult in New York City, I've had to dial things down a bit due to, you know, space constraints and age, but you can bet I still absolutely adore entertaining.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO