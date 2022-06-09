Two weak tornadoes cause minor damage in central Indiana

Ask Crawfordsville residents what they know of Crawfordsville’s Lincoln School for Colored Children, and most remember that the site on which the building once stood at 1000 E. Wabash Ave. (across from Walden Enterprise) has basketball courts. Some even remember the former building was a recreation center. But did you know there were two Lincoln schools in Crawfordsville? Or that most of the faculty was Black, and included a World War I veteran, a 1904 Olympian, at least one former slave from Virginia, one of the Krout sisters, a future pharmacist, the first Black man admitted to the bar of the Monroe Circuit Court, at least one Civil War veteran, the first Black man to graduate from Wabash College and one of the first Black woman entrepreneurs in Hamilton County? Or that one of its most famous students was Wilbur de Paris, American jazz trombonist and bandleader?

