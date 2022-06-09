ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Two weak tornadoes cause minor damage in central Indiana

Journal Review
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a school, a fire station and other buildings, the National Weather Service said Thursday. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak...

www.journalreview.com

Journal Review

Officials focus on courthouse exterior

An Indianapolis engineering firm will start to take a closer look at the exterior of the Montgomery County Courthouse. On Monday, county commissioners accepted a professional design services agreement with DLZ for exterior improvements on the 147-year-old structure. As part of the agreement, the county will pay DLZ up to $132,000 for its services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Serve & Protect: CFD Lt. Seth McCloud

That personal belief is what drives Crawfordsville Fire Department Lietuentant Seth McCloud in all of his pursuits, but especially at the fire station. “When we get called, we get called on people’s worst day of their lives,” McCloud said. “We owe it to them, we swore an oath to protect them. How dare we be anything else but perfect when we show up on a scene. We have to be.”
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: June 14, 2022

• Prowler in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street — 12:27 a.m. • Theft in the 1500 block of Bush Lane — 3:07 p.m. • Property damage crash at 300 S. Washington St. — 4:09 p.m. • Theft reported — 6:29 p.m. • Theft reported...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Remembering the Forgotten School

Ask Crawfordsville residents what they know of Crawfordsville’s Lincoln School for Colored Children, and most remember that the site on which the building once stood at 1000 E. Wabash Ave. (across from Walden Enterprise) has basketball courts. Some even remember the former building was a recreation center. But did you know there were two Lincoln schools in Crawfordsville? Or that most of the faculty was Black, and included a World War I veteran, a 1904 Olympian, at least one former slave from Virginia, one of the Krout sisters, a future pharmacist, the first Black man admitted to the bar of the Monroe Circuit Court, at least one Civil War veteran, the first Black man to graduate from Wabash College and one of the first Black woman entrepreneurs in Hamilton County? Or that one of its most famous students was Wilbur de Paris, American jazz trombonist and bandleader?
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
State
Indiana State
Journal Review

Henry ‘Junior’ P. Sandoe Jr.

Henry “Junior” Pharis Sandoe Jr., 69, formerly of Muncie and more recently residing in Hillsboro, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Junior, as he was called by family and friends, was born July 3, 1952, at Muncie, to Henry “Red”...
HILLSBORO, IN
Journal Review

Charles Gerald Jackson

Charles Gerald Jackson, 82, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Franciscan Health Indianapolis, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born Sept. 29, 1939, at Kingman, to the late Henry Wesley and Mary Ellen (McGill) Jackson. Charles graduated from Kingman High School in 1957. On...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Smith celebrates 20 years in dermatology

Dr. Linda Spencer and Pinnacle Dermatology announced the 20 year work anniversary for dermatology office manager Janice Smith. Smith has guided the local dermatology practice and their patients through multiple changes during her 20 years of service, including new dermatology treatment options, changes in the health insurance industry, the move to a larger office location, onboarding of several new providers, the transition to electronic medical records, the 2018 merger with Pinnacle Dermatology, and facility changes necessitated by the pandemic.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Shining through adversity and overcoming injury

NEW MARKET — The saying is that you can’t teach speed. If you were to look up the term speed or fast in the dictionary, you might find a picture of Southmont’s Trent Jones as the definition. After his junior year where he qualified for the IHSAA...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

