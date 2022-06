Troy Michael Richoux of Waveland passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 54. A native of Marrero, LA, Troy graduated from John Ehret High School in 1986. He began his career as an oil pipeline welder and was a member of the Pipeline Local Union 798 of Tulsa, OK. His career took him around the world and gave him his love of people, travel and his zest for life. Troy loved fishing, hunting and anything outdoors and was a huge LSU fan.

