The Jacksonville Civic Council announced its support June 13 of the upcoming Duval County Public Schools referendum to increase the property tax millage. The referendum will be on the ballot in the first election Aug. 23. It asks voters to decide whether the Duval County School District can levy an ad valorem operating millage of 1 mill annually to attract and retain teachers and staff through additional compensation, enhancement of art, music and athletic programs and provide proportionate funding for charter schools.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO