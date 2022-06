On June 7, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved a payment in the amount of $1.05 million to continue the construction a new north library in Fulshear, located north of FM 1093 between Lamar ISD's Fulshear High School and Cross Creek Ranch, just west of Texas Heritage Parkway. Plans for the 41,500-square-foot, multistoried project began in July 2021 with oversight from Precinct 3, which used to serve the Katy and Fulshear areas before a redistricting of the precincts was approved in late fall.The library is estimated to be completed by mid-2023, county officials said.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO