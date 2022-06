The College World Series again will have a strong Southeastern Conference flavor. Auburn became the fourth SEC team to reach the event. The Tigers knocked off number three national seed Oregon State 4-3 on Monday to win their best-of-three super regional and lock up the last spot in the CWS. Second seeded Stanford beat UConn 10-5 on Monday to earn a second straight trip to the event. Auburn and Stanford join Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, and Texas A&M at the College World Series.

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO