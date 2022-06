It’s been four years in the making, but the Apple Watch has finally gotten the green light to monitor for symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Apple hinted at studying Parkinson’s disease as one possibility when it announced its ResearchKit initiative in 2015. However, it wasn’t until 2018 that Apple added an API that researchers could take advantage of. The Movement Disorder API offered a way for the Apple Watch to monitor for typical Parkinson’s disease symptoms like tremors and dyskinesia.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 HOURS AGO