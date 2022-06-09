City of South Pasadena | Summer 2022 Movies in the Park

No matter how glorious the Los Angeles sunshine and how beautiful the people and how chill and inviting the life style, you’ve got to say goodbye at some point if you, like me, actually live somewhere else. Over years of regular visits, I’ve honed my departure ritual to soften the sting. Booking a midafternoon flight out of LAX leaves room for half a day of assorted activities (buying some sort of fabulously expensive juice, thinking about driving to the beach and then not driving to the beach, and so on) with plenty of time for the most important thing, which is lunch.

