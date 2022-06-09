ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, SD

Forty-five years of ministry

custercountychronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a good thing Martha Schilling and her husband Bob live only about two blocks from Custer Community Church where they have been long time members. That’s because for nearly half a century Martha has been working with children and youth there and over the past school year she has been...

custercountychronicle.com

