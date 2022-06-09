Kenmore Elementary student leaves parting gift to school

ELKTON — What used to be a yellow distribution kiosk for free newspapers in the Chesapeake Publishing chain is now a free library for students at Kenmore Elementary School, courtesy of student Lydia Roland.

Roland, a 5th grader at the school on Singerly Road, dedicated the library last Friday in a ceremony at Kenmore Elementary.

Painted bright red, Kenmore’s Kindness Cubby is packed with free books for every reading level.

“I noticed a lot of kids didn’t have books to read,” said Roland, 11. It was something that hurt her heart especially during the pandemic and also summer breaks. “It made me sad. I have always loved to read.”

Currently, she’s reading “How To Eat Fried Worms” by Thomas Rockwell.

Roland received donations of books, but also contributed some from her own collection.

“Me and my sister cleaned out our book shelves,” she said. Her mother’s co-workers and the school also donated. She is confident she had enough to keep re-stocking the three shelves for now. The top shelf alone holds more than two dozen chapter books. However there are also easy readers and books for reading aloud.

Paula Webster, principal of Kenmore Elementary, couldn’t say enough about the young lady behind the project.

“Lydia is a student who has worked hard to make a significant contribution to her school community through her time, actions, talents and dedication,” Webster said. “Lydia has served as a role model for compassion and service and demonstrated a commitment to making the world a better place.”

As she graduates from Kenmore, Roland said she still is in awe of what she accomplished.

“I just knew it was going to work,” she said, adding, “It’s amazing it all happened.”

Roland plans to check the cubby throughout the summer and even into next school year, when she will be a sixth grade student at Cherry Hill Middle School.

“Once I am in middle school I will probably walk over,” she said of the neighboring schools.

Bob Meffley, president of the Cecil County Council, was also in attendance at the dedication and commended Roland. He presented her with a certificate on behalf of the council and then was given a tour of the school by Roland.

Webster said Roland’s passion and dedication should be an example for others and added her gift to KES would create a lasting impact.

The cubby was unveiled Friday and when she returned to school Monday Roland said quite a few books had been selected.