Baylor QB CJ Rogers Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Argyle High product now awaits looming decision on where to play

CJ Rogers, a redshirt freshman who didn't play a single snap for the Baylor Bears last season, has announced he will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Rogers now awaits a looming decision on where to continue his collegiate career.

"Thank you to Coach Aranda , Bell, Grimes and the rest of the Baylor staff for giving me the opportunity to play football and chase my dream," Rogers tweeted on Wednesday, June 8. "With that being said, I have entered the Transfer Portal with 4 years/immediate eligibility."

A product of Argyle, Texas, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback helped lead the Argyle High School Eagles to a perfect 16-0 record and a state title in 2020.

In his lone season as the starting quarterback in 2020, Rogers garnered 3,420 passing yards with 48 touchdowns and merely four interceptions.

Rogers is the second quarterback to enter the Transfer Portal for the Bears.

Shortly after Aranda tabbed Blake Shapen as the Bears' starting quarterback for the upcoming season, former starter Gerry Bohanon entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Bohanon, 22, eventually found his way to the South Florida Bulls just weeks later.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot, 192-pound Shapen will be the Bears starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2020, Shapen played in six games (starting two) in 2021 -- completing 62-of-86 passes for 596 yards with five touchdowns.

The Bears went 12-2 last season (7-2 Big 12) and beat Mississippi, 21-7, in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

Baylor begins the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Albany . Kickoff is slated for 6 pm Central Time at McLane Stadium.

