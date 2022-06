MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s been a hectic few days for first responders working in the area of the four-day Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. But like the thousands of country music fans who showed at the oceanfront concert venue, they will take away many memories of this year’s festivities and the […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO