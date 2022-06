June 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man reclaimed a Guinness World Records title by balancing a chainsaw on his forehead for 31 minutes and 25 seconds. David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, originally broke the record for longest duration balancing a chainsaw on the forehead in 2017, when he balanced the tool for 5 minutes and 1 second.

IDAHO STATE ・ 18 MINUTES AGO