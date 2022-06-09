BERKELEY: GSP SOUTHBOUND CAR FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the ramp for exit 74 on the parkway. There is a report of injuries, the extent of which is unknown at this time. Use extreme caution in the area. Should any additional information become available, we will update our page promptly.
Julie Winter’s who oversees the dispensaries in New Jersey has announced that three more dispensaries will transfer from Medical to recreation marijuana. The dispensaries are located in Union, Woodbridge and Eatontown. This brings the total number of dispensaries to 16 who are selling adult recreational marijuana, effective 10 am this Wednesday.
The Lacey Township Wibit opens on Saturday June 18th!. This year anyone over the age of 7 will be able to go on the Wibit. Our weekly hours may vary as the Wibit will be used privately by Summer Camps. Please check our Facebook page for updated Wibit session times daily.
Pricier things can come in small packages. If you’ve noticed fewer chips for the family to dip after a trip to grocery stores in New Jersey, you’re not alone. Welcome to “shrinkflation,” which allows manufacturers to raise prices on the sly by making packages and servings smaller,
Comments / 0