Not only were New York Rangers fans confused about Kaapo Kakko's healthy scratch from Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night, but Kakko was as well. The young forward said he didn't find out he'd be sitting on the sidelines until he saw the lineup sheet. Although Kakko added that no one explained the move to him, he wants to use the decision as motivation.

TAMPA, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO