Former Bear Tre Richardson Transfers to TCU

By Connor Zimmerlee
 4 days ago

Richardson announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to TCU.

After a disappointing 2022 season for the Baylor Bears, which saw them finish with a 26-28 record and miss the NCAA Tournament, change was bound to happen moving forward.

That change would come with the announcement that head coach Steve Rodriguez would be stepping down, as the Bears would look for a new coach to lead the team in 2023. Not only that, though, as several key players would place their name in the transfer portal as well.

One of the players who announced his intention to transfer was Tre Richardson, one of the few bright spots for the Bears this season. On Wednesday Richardson announced that he had found a home for the 2023 season, as he will be playing for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Losing Richardson would no doubt be a huge blow for any team, but it hurts even more for a team that will be bringing in a new coach in 2023 with the expectations of turning things around in the program.

In 2022 Richardson would slash .297/.391/.434, while hitting four home runs and driving in 35 runs as one of the most consistent bats in the Baylor lineup. Now, all eyes will be on the other Baylor names in the transfer portal, as the new coach will likely come in and hope to keep them from transferring elsewhere.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

