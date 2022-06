The bear market in U.S. stocks could be a prelude to even tougher times to come: a market swoon has often come hand-in-hand with recession. Worries that a hawkish Federal Reserve will hurt U.S. growth as it attempts to tame inflation has helped drive the benchmark S&P 500 to a more than 20% decline from its all-time high on Jan 3, a drop that many analysts define as a bear market.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO