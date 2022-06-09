ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0LXy_0g62Vb7r00
Shooting Maryland Tactical police work near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) (Steve Ruark)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — (AP) — An employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three coworkers before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore said that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The sheriff said at a news conference that the victims and suspect were all employees at the facility.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, Mullendore said. The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, according to the sheriff.

Mullendore said the suspect was a 42-year-old man but declined to release his name while criminal charges were being prepared.

The sheriff identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50; Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30. Mullendore said the wounded victim was Brandon Chase Michael, 42

Maryland State Police Lt. Col. Bill Dofflemyer said that three troopers encountered the suspect's vehicle and that he opened fire when troopers made a traffic stop. Troopers returned fire, wounding the suspect. Dofflemyer said the wounded trooper is doing well and that the suspect was being treated Thursday night.

Authorities declined to release a motive.

“We’re still working with sheriff’s office on what happened and why it kept escalating,” Dofflemyer told reporters.

Mullendore said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, which was recovered after the shootout. He declined to specify the caliber or model.

Family members of workers at the manufacturer were gathering at a fire station in downtown Smithsburg on Thursday evening, awaiting information on their loved ones. They declined to speak to a reporter.

Several hours after the shooting, numerous law enforcement officers remained at the scene. Police had closed off the road that runs past the Columbia Machine Inc. facility, and yellow tape blew in the wind outside the business.

Messages left seeking comment with the company weren’t immediately returned.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is just west of the Camp David presidential retreat and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore. The manufacturing facility was in a sparsely populated area northeast of the town's center with a church, several businesses and farmland nearby.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, lamented the loss of life in his state so soon after other recentshootings and vowed action.

“Today's horrific shooting comes as our state and nation have witnessed tragedy after tragedy, and it's got to stop,” he said in a statement. “We must act to address the mass shootings and daily toll of gun violence on our communities.”

David Creamer, 69, is a member of Smithburg’s volunteer fire department and has lived in town since 1988. He saw alerts related to the shooting go out shortly before 3 p.m.

Creamer said the last fatal shooting that he can recall in Smithsburg was roughly a decade ago.

“This stuff doesn’t happen here,” Creamer said. “Everybody pretty much knows everybody. It’s a family atmosphere. We watch out for each other.”

Creamer was chatting with neighbors at a Little League game on Thursday evening. He wore a T-shirt promoting a gun rights organization.

The shooting “makes me feel even stronger about it. I just feel that I should be able to protect my family and my neighbors. In a community like this, everybody is your neighbor,” he said.

Funeral home employee Ashley Vigrass, 29, lives less than a mile (kilometer) from where the shooting occurred. She was home with her two children when her fiancée called to tell her about the shooting and urged her to keep the kids inside the house.

“The helicopters were out,” she said.

Asked if she was shaken by the shooting, Vigrass said, “I feel like we come from a desensitized era.”

“You feel something, but it’s the same thing that you felt yesterday,” she added as she watched the Little League game. “It’s unfortunate, but you just got to make sure the kids are safe to play baseball and carry on.”

___ Associated Press writer Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Highway Worker Killed On I-70 In Washington County

He was picking up construction barrels when he was struck by a motor vehicle. Hagerstown, Md. (KM) – Maryland State Police say a road crew worker was killed in a hit and run accident in Washington County early Monday morning. At around 4:19 AM, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Multi-Vehicle Collision Kills 93-Year-Old Man In Western Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities. Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said. Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.  France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.  The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.  No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Police searching for homicide suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Terrence Kenneth Yancy, age 22 of Washington D.C. Yancy is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred June 13, 2022, in Dunkirk, MD. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrance Kenneth Yancy is asked to contact Detective Joshua Buck at Joshua.Buck@Calvertcountymd.gov or (410) […]
DUNKIRK, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Southeast DC shooting

One male is dead, and another in the hospital, after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Sunday afternoon. D.C. Police say it happened right after 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Savannah Street — a block away from the Congress Heights Metro Station. Both people were shot in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Smithsburg, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man seriously stabbed in Ocean City; suspect in custody

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A victim was seriously stabbed Sunday in Ocean City. According to the Ocean City Police Department, just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of 8th street for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police observed a victim with serious injuries. The victim was...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland Residents Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Smithsburg Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. A solemn rehearsal here in Smithsburg for a vigil that’s set to start at 8 p.m. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey31-year-old...
SMITHSBURG, MD
Metro News

Update: West Virginia man charged in three fatal shootings at Maryland plant

A 23-year-old West Virginia man is now charged in the fatal shootings of three workers at a concrete molding company in western Maryland. Authorities announced Friday night multiple murder charges against Joe Esquivel of Hedgesville. Esquivel worked at Columbia Machine in Smithburg, Maryland where the shootings took place Thursday afternoon.
HEDGESVILLE, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Creamer
NBC Washington

Man, 2 Women Hurt in Shooting at Iverson Mall in Maryland

A man and two women were hurt in a shooting at The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Maryland, Friday afternoon, police say. Two men were inside the mall in the 3700 block of Branch Avenue in the area of the Chipotle when they got into an argument with two women and a man, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz said. As the two men were leaving, one of them turned around and started shooting at the group.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man shot and killed 3 at machine shop; Injured state trooper

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released. The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Western Maryland#Trooper#Violent Crime#Washington County Sheriff#Columbia Machine Inc#Maryland State Police
CBS Baltimore

3 Dead, 1 Critical & Trooper Hurt After Mass Shooting At Maryland Manufacturing Plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mass shooting Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing plant left three employees dead and another in critical condition before the suspect was injured in a shootout with state troopers and taken into custody, authorities said. Police were called to a shooting at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg about 2:30 p.m., where they found an injured 42-year-old employee near the business and learned the suspect was gone, Washington County Sheriff Douglas Mullendore said. Based on a description provided by responding officers, troopers tracked down the suspect’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and Mt. Aetna roads in Hagerstown and...
SMITHSBURG, MD
850wftl.com

At least 3 people dead in Maryland workplace shooting

SMITHSBURG, MD- Police in Washington County, Maryland are on the scene of a shooting that has left “multiple people dead” at a manufacturing plant. The shooting happened at around 2:30 PM Thursday at Columbia Machine in the town of Smithsburg, about 75 miles west of Baltimore. Local media...
SMITHSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local leaders, gun shop owner react to bipartisan gun control deal

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deal with bipartisan support that could lead to the biggest change to gun laws in decades is on the table, and so is reaction to this proposal. At the heart of this bipartisan deal would provide resources for every state to implement “red flag” laws, which allow police and family members to petition courts to keep guns away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. Nineteen states currently have red flag laws, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
88K+
Followers
112K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy