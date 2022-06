The guided-missile destroyer Forrest Sherman is underway again — after returning to its home port of Norfolk, Virginia, from a surge deployment in April. The destroyer, which is slated to become the flagship of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two in July, departed June 11 and is headed to U.S. 6th Fleet to conduct maritime exercises with allies and partners in the region during the deployment.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO