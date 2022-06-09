ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Five Marines Killed In California Desert Helicopter Crash

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9ReV_0g62TIca00
Photo: Getty Images

There were five marines killed in a helicopter crash near the Arizona border on Wednesday during training. According to KCRA , the Marine Corps did not release any additional information in their statement regarding the incident. The helicopter was an MV-22 Osprey and was flying from Camp Pendleton in San Diego before it crashed.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” commanding general Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering , shared. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

KCRA mentioned that the Marine Corps had to deliver the news to each individual family before releasing the names of the deceased to the public.

The model of the helicopter that they were flying has received backlash for not being up to safety standards. It has a track record totaling multiple fatalities throughout the years. In fact, over 40 people have died in the same model of helicopter in the past. Just this year, four marines were killed near the Arctic Circle. The crash before that killed three marines near Queensland, Australia. A crash occurring in Arizona in 2000 killed 19 marines in total. Aside from crashing, KCRA detailed an Osprey crash occurring in 2015 that caught on fire in Hawaii and killed 21 individuals.

Comments / 2

Related
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
MilitaryTimes

Navy identifies special warfare sailor who died Friday in vehicle accident

The Navy has identified a sailor who died Friday in a vehicle accident in California. Four other sailors were injured in the crash. Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, 29, died at the scene of the accident, which occurred as his “West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit” was returning from training at Camp Billy Machen near Niland, a roughly two-hour drive east from San Diego, according to a Navy statement.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Arctic Circle#Traffic Accident#Kcra#The Marine Corps
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
Daily Mail

'I knew if I didn't react, we would die:' Jet passenger who grabbed cockpit controls when pilot passed out and Cessna started NOSEDIVING says he relied on 'common sense' to land it

The heroic passenger who landed a single-engine plane in Florida after the pilot fell unconscious has described how he sprang into action as the plane started nosediving. In an exclusive interview with the Today Show, Darren Harrison, 39, tells host Savannah Guthrie how he knew he had to do something if he wanted to see his wife, Brittney - who is seven months pregnant with their first child - again.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Single California dad forced to live in TENT with his four young children for six months after wildfire destroyed their home is surprised with new RV home

A single dad who was forced to live in a ramshackle tent compound with his four children for months after a wildfire destroyed their home was surprised with an RV. For six months, single father Eric Hatch and his four children were forced to live in a series of flimsy tents, after the unforgiving Caldor Fire destroyed their home in the now ravaged town of Grizzly Flats, California.
GRIZZLY FLATS, CA
The Independent

Bodies found in drought-depleted Lake Mead could be linked to gangsters, say mob experts

First he heard about the body in the barrel.Next he heard that it was murder.And then Geoffrey Schumacher – along with fellow gangster historians and enthusiasts learning the news coming out of a shrinking Lake Mead – thought of one thing: the mob.“This topic is on the lips of everybody in this town,” Mr Schumacher, vice president of exhibits and programs at Las Vegas’ Mob Museum, tells The Independent. “Anywhere I go – especially me – people want to talk about it and speculate about it.“There’s something about solving an old mystery that appeals to people. And it hearkens back...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy