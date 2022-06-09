ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Issues Temporary Waiver For Restaurants To Serve Alcohol During Stanley Cup Final

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is helping out businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. The city is also getting into the Colorado Avalanche spirit as the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.

Denver is allowing a temporary waiver for its 30-day rule for “Temporary Modification of the Premises” application. That means the city will allow bars and restaurants to expand where they can legally serve alcohol and drinks.

That’s just in time for Colorado Avalanche watch parties as they head to the Stanley Cup Final.

