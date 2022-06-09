ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jordyn Woods Debuts New Hair With Preppy Pinstripe Mini Dress & Towering Metallic Platform Sandals

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aH0AK_0g62SGtL00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordyn Woods looked like a preppy princess in her latest Instagram post. The 24-year-old fashion influencer is certainly bringing the heat this summer. The reality star came through with a bunch of new photos to debut her new chestnut-colored tresses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

As for her ensemble, Woods wore a black and white vintage pinstripe Chanel dress. The short garment was adorned with large buttons on the chest and featured a sharp white nylon collar, 3/4 sleeves and front square pockets. She put her own flair on the look with a black oversized shades and a silver chain belt that was also by Chanel.

The social media personality boosted her height with Tom Ford’s Metallic Rope Platform Sandals . Crafted in calf leather, the towering set currently retails for $1,390. The sought-after shoe style has a slightly pointed silver outsole and sits on a stacked 5.31inch heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Woods is a well-respected figure in the fashion and modeling world. She currently designs pieces for her own clothing brand — Secndture and has collaborated with popular retailers like Boohoo, Addition Elle and PrettyLittleThing. Woods has also walked in shows for Christian Siriano and Chromat and has starred in campaigns for Yeezy and Good American. While she is undeniably the ultimate cozy girl due to her impressive sneaker collection, she has a scintillating fashion sense that makes her gravitate towards trendy fashion taste and edgy street style. Woods has a shoe wardrobe that includes sleek pumps, embellished loafers, breezy sandals, fun mules and thigh-high boots.

Click through the gallery to see Woods’ style through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ashanti Drops It Low for TikTok ‘Baby’ Dance in Hot Pants & Open-Toe Boots With Rapper Aitch

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashanti tried her hand at a new TikTok dance. The singer-songwriter swayed her hips to the beat, learning the steps as she went, a slight pep in her step. She shared the video with fans on Friday, where she’s seen alongside British rapper Aitch. Ashanti looked ready to go on stage, while her rapper friend was dressed in plain clothes. Aitch taught the singer the short dance to the beat of the song....
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Siriano
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Latifah
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus's High-Slit Date Night Dress Makes Us Want to Dig Out the Animal Print

Miley Cyrus's latest leopard-print ensemble is making a case for the perennial trend's long-awaited comeback — and now we need animal-print everything, like ASAP. The singer was spotted in the polarizing pattern while attending a performance of Broadway's Chicago in Manhattan with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, on Sunday. Miley donned a lacy gold slip dress for the occasion, which she layered under a low-rise leopard skirt. She wore the knee-length skirt slung across her hip bones and its extremely high slit allowed a peek at the dress's lace hem underneath. Miley finished Sunday's date look with gold-tinted sunglasses, flip-flop heels, and the tiniest black Chanel bag. Her brunette-and-platinum hair was styled in a side part.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Pinstripe#Chanel
HollywoodLife

Cardi B’s Son Wave, 9 Mos., Looks Just Like Sister Kulture, 3, In Cute New Photos

Cardi B, 29, gave fans some joy on June 4 when she shared brand new photos of her son Wave! The doting mom posted the adorable snapshots to celebrate the tot turning nine months old and she didn’t hold back. Her followers got to see several close-up pics of the happy baby posing and smiling, just months after she initially kept him out of the spotlight in the days shortly after his birth.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France

Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’ve seen a variation of form-fitting black gowns and embellished numbers, Kaia Gerber switched things up by today showcasing her take on the red statement dress. The model attended the “Elvis” premiere to support her boyfriend Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the new film. Gerber wore a red halter neck dress by Celine. The...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

131K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy