ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders say system changes don’t make them ‘Patriots West’

By W.G. RAMIREZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgHs9_0g62PcDq00
1 of 5

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — When Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis chose his new coach in January, he made it clear Josh McDaniels’ success as an offensive coordinator in New England weighed heavily on his decision.

“I’ve just always seen the Patriots as a team that not only adapts from week to week or half to half but maybe even series to series,” Davis said at McDaniels’ introductory news conference on Jan. 31. “I just believe in Josh’s ability to assess a situation and make the changes in real-time, and that’s always been something that’s impressed me.”

Make no mistake, though, the Raiders have been adamant during their three-day mandatory minicamp that they’re establishing their own identity — this isn’t “Patriots West.”

“This is something totally different,” said running back Brandon Bolden, who won two Super Bowls over two stints with the Patriots. “Josh is going to put his own spin on things. Is it a few things that we learned along the way because I was there with him a lot of the time? I mean, sure. But we’re not trying to be New England. We’re not trying to be like New England. We’re the Las Vegas Raiders and that’s what we’re going to play as.”

Bolden did say his presence, along with that of other former Patriots including linebacker Chandler Jones, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, running back Jakob Johnson and safety Duron Harmon, allows them an opportunity to give their new teammates a “heads up” on situational plays or simply alert them to things they should expect on a daily basis.

The players aren’t the only ones who have benefitted from having a bit of Patriots overflow in Las Vegas.

“Not only position groups, but coaches,” running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu said. “You know, offensive coordinator, our line coach, our quarterback coach on offense, it’s been really good to go through the process and grow and learn together.”

Quarterback Derek Carr said he’s always been a fan of New England coach Bill Belichick, intrigued by the things he has implemented schematically over the years.

“Our system is different than anything I’ve been in before; but once you’re in it you’re like, ‘Wow, I see why it was so successful,’” Carr said. “Being in it and learning the details of it, and having the OTAs to grind through, that has been huge.”

For Darren Waller, watching old clips of Rob Gronkowski “running wild” during his time with the Patriots has helped him learn how the four-time Super Bowl champion tight end lined up in specific schemes, created seams off the snap, caught short passes, or hauled in fade balls on the outside.

“It’s exciting to see different ways that I’ll be used. I’m very excited about it,” Waller said. “It’s a challenging system, but I love a good challenge. It’s bringing out the best in us.”

McDaniels has said since day one that Davis set a standard everyone is expected to adhere to, including the coaches. While McDaniels may be the leader, the team culture will be determined by the players and all the people in the building.

It’s an approach, along with McDaniels’ winning mentality, that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the team’s biggest offseason acquisition.

“I haven’t had to learn a new system for quite some time now,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “This is a bit of a change, but I’ve been enjoying it. Josh has an incredible football mind, so just knowing things that he’s accomplished ... having the experience like that, and having been to the big game almost 10 times, that means a lot. Every time you can bring somebody in that just knows how to win, it just gives you a lot of confidence as an offense. We bought into everything that he’s taught us and everything that he stands for and we just gotta keep stacking days in and make it about something.”

___

Freelance writer Poppy Cartledge contributed.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain is enjoying being back with the team for organized activities and offseason workouts. “It’s been very competitive so far,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire.com. “We’ve been going at it for sure. Offense vs. defense — we’re just doing good on good. Iron sharpens iron, so we’re making plays and the offense is making plays. It’s just good battles going on right now. The best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game. That’s the best thing. Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

3 potential breakout players for the Raiders in the 2022 NFL season

It’s been an exciting offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders as the front office has made numerous big moves to improve the roster. This franchise still has a tough road ahead, as the entire AFC West is loaded. Even so, this organization has to like their chances as the team is stacked throughout. Regardless, Las Vegas would greatly benefit from improved play from some young guys on the team. With that in mind, we look at three potential breakout players for the Raiders in the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Malcolm Butler

Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds had a pair of big plays in the team’s OTA practice that was dominated by mostly stellar defensive play, but Edmonds wasn’t ready to celebrate until the pads were on. “No, it doesn’t count with no pads. That’s my opinion,” he said, via ESPN....
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills, Rams headline NFL's top 10 offenses of 2022

Patrick Mahomes lost his best receiver during the offseason, when the Kansas City Chiefs traded electric playmaker Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But for Mahomes, that just means more opportunities for new pass-catchers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. "The whole receiving room is going to have big days," Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: David Montgomery, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears HC Matt Eberflus had high praise of RB David Montgomery and thinks he’ll fit in well to their system. “Talk about motor and mean, yeah, he is that guy,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Serious, a pro, worker — he’s going to be exciting to work with, and he’s going to fit right in. He’s the kind of guy who just says, ‘Hey, watch me go. I’m not going to say a whole bunch of things, but just watch me do my job.’”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Has A Wholesome Reason For Being Happy

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has several reasons to be optimistic for the 2022 season. First, the team gave him a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension. Then, the Raiders also hired offensive-minded head coach Josh McDaniels. The team also added Chandler Jones to bolster their defense. However, his reason...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

The Chicago Bears Signed A Veteran DL On Monday

The Chicago Bears have added an experienced defensive lineman to their rotation, they announced Monday night. Chicago signed free agent nose tackle Mike Pennel. In a corresponding move, they released veteran linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who appeared in five games with the Bears in 2021. Pennel is heading into his ninth...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that second-round WR Alec Pierce is quickly acclimating to the team’s offense and is doing a great job at learning the playbook. “I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know. Alec (Pierce), one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy. He really has learned the offense quickly,” Reich said, ColtsWire.com. “He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group. But yeah, we’re definitely pushing him. We’re definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders appearing on NFL Network for 2022 Preseason

NFL Communications recently released their preseason schedule for this upcoming football season. As far as the Las Vegas Raiders are concerned, they’ll be featured on NFL Network in Week 1. NFL Preseason Week 1 Raiders vs. Vikings. On August 4th, the Raiders will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won the last four games of the regular season in order to reach the AFC Playoffs last season with a 10-7 record. The Raiders ended up losing 26-19 in the AFC Wild Card Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Nevertheless, Las Vegas will look to use that momentum in order to propel themselves forward this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy