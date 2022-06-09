ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

A music equipment company is opening a distribution center in metro Phoenix, adding 165 jobs

By Endia Fontanez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

An Indiana-based company specializing in selling audio gear and musical instruments online will join the lineup of distribution centers along Loop 303 in metro Phoenix.

Sweetwater expects to employ 165 people at the facility in Glendale, according to a company announcement on Thursday.

Glendale continues to see industrial development on the western edge of the city near Luke Air Force Base. And Loop 303, which runs through Goodyear, Surprise and other cities, has a roster of warehouses from REI to Sub-Zero .

A section of Loop 303 further north in Phoenix is where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is building a plant that is expected to employ more than 2,000 people.

A guide to growth in metro Phoenix: New employment, housing and amenities

Sweetwater said the 350,000 square-foot facility on Glendale Avenue, just west of the 303, will help the company ship customer orders more quickly. This is the company's first distribution center outside of its headquarters in Fort Wayne.

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, in the company's announcement on Thursday, praised the latest company calling his city home. Glendale, situated just west of Phoenix, is home to about 250,000 residents.

Phil Rich, who oversees Sweetwater's supply chain, said the move means that packages will reach west coast customers within a day or two.

“We are integrating state-of-the-art technology into this facility to ensure that items are shipped quickly, efficiently, and accurately," he said.

State employers continue to seek workers: McDonald's alone seeks 4,500 workers in Arizona

Hiring begins in August

Sweetwater will begin hiring in August for positions that include:

  • shift supervisors.
  • pickers, packers.
  • machine operators.

The center should be operational by October.

The company has been around since 1979 and sells music products such as microphones, speakers, drums, guitars and orchestra instruments.

Reach the reporter at endia.fontanez@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @EndiaRain .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: A music equipment company is opening a distribution center in metro Phoenix, adding 165 jobs

