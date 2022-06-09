ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto, WI

A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop

By AP News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONTO – A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the...

Comments / 41

sofuckinghilarious
4d ago

A person is dead after charging a police officer with a deadly weapon. There WSIN Ifixed your article title for you!

wa70wi30
3d ago

WSIN must be accountable for lying and misleading! A previous post that would be a correct & truthful headline would be: "A person is dead after charging a police officer with a deadly weapon."

Efrain Alicea
4d ago

yeah dont pull knives on cops should be simple enough

