A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Brandon Colligan, 26, was last seen June 10 when he met with a friend for coffee in Stevens Point. Colligan left the coffee shop to get an unknown item and never returned. The friend he was with said Colligan had been acting strange. Colligan’s vehicle was later found abandoned near a family member’s house in the Town of Royalton in Waupaca County. His phone and wallet were left inside the vehicle.

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO