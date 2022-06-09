A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop
OCONTO – A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the...wtmj.com
OCONTO – A person is dead after a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy opened fire during a traffic stop. The state Department of Justice said the...wtmj.com
A person is dead after charging a police officer with a deadly weapon. There WSIN Ifixed your article title for you!
WSIN must be accountable for lying and misleading! A previous post that would be a correct & truthful headline would be: "A person is dead after charging a police officer with a deadly weapon."
yeah dont pull knives on cops should be simple enough
Comments / 41