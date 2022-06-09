ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Manolo Blahnik Created Custom Shoes for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Biopic

By Elijah Brown
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faZxd_0g62KZ8E00

Click here to read the full article.

With the timeless designs of Manolo Blahnik’s sleek, handmade men’s footwear, it was only a matter of time before the popular designer returned to the big screen.

Blahnik has partnered with award-winning costume designer Catherine Martin to create a shoe catalog that portrays the complex anatomy of Elvis Presley’s aesthetic in, “Elvis,” the upcoming film from director Baz Luhrmann.

The designer’s handcrafted footwear silhouettes — set to reflect the nostalgic elements of the 1950s era — will be seen throughout the film on Elvis Presley (played by Austin Butler) and also on Jerry Schilling (played by actor Luke Bracey), who portrays the artist’s longtime associate.

“Coincidentally, Manolo Blahnik’s signature spectator lace-ups are strikingly similar to the shoes Elvis habitually wore in the mid-1950s,” Martin said in a statement. “The iconic designer’s love of this style serendipitously reflected Elvis’s aesthetic in the 1950s.”

Not only did Martin turn to the designer for unique additions to Elvis’ flashy sequined jumpsuits, but she relies on the signature aesthetic of the Blahnik shoe to add a certain je ne sais quoi to his eccentric stage attire.

And for his part, Blahnik has a personal affinity for the era.

“The 1950s in general is an era that I am so often drawn to, particularly in my menswear designs, with some of my past and more recent collections inspiring the pieces for the film,” Blahnik said in a statement.

Some of these classic styles have been heavily influenced by silhouettes available at ManoloBlahnik.com and Manolo Blahnik boutiques worldwide. The silhouettes seen throughout the film include the Victor, Tupelo, Graceland and Cramer.

The Victor is a sleek, white calf leather boot, the Tupelo is a two-toned black-and-white calf-leather lace-up, the Graceland is a classic toggle chukka boot in a cappuccino-colored suede and the Cramer is a brown calf boot with embroidery details.

This marks the second collaboration between Blahnik and Martin, who previously worked together on Luhrmann’s hit film “Moulin Rouge.”

Other designers have also contributed to the look of “Elvis,” including Miuccia Prada . Some of her standout costumes in the film include a brocade pantsuit embellished with beads and fringes worn by Priscilla Presley at the opening concert of the evening in Las Vegas, made by Miu Miu. And for Elvis, Prada designed a custom look featuring a distinctive plum wine kid mohair suit.

Elvis ” will hit theaters around the world starting June 22, and in North America on June 24.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Emma Roberts Goes Gothically Glam in Lace Dress and Crystal Bow Heels for ‘First Kill’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Emma Roberts was elegantly vampiric for the premiere of “First Kill.” Based on the short story of the same name by V.E. Schwab, the series — which follows a vampire and vampire hunter’s high school romance — has already cracked the “Top 10” list on Netflix. It was additionally produced by Roberts under her company Belletrist Productions. To attend the premiere from home, Roberts struck a pose on Instagram in a black dress from — pointedly so — The Vampire’s Wife. The midi-length number, designed by Susie Cave, was crafted from swirling floral lace and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Brings the Glam in Dramatic Ombré Ruffled Gown For AFI Life Achievement Awards with Blake Shelton

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani was the belle of the ball at the 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Awards, in Hollywood, Calif. on Thursday night. The “Luxurious” singer was joined on the red carpet with her husband Blake Shelton. The star-studded affair honored beloved screen legend Julie Andrews, who known for her iconic roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Marry Poppins.” Stefani looked absolutely breathtaking in a gown by Nicole + Felicia. Her ensemble consisted of a white sleeveless top that had firm straps and a plunging scooped neckline. The striking statement of her outfit came...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Reportedly Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that three sold-out iterations of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Slides are making their way back to stores soon. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared images of Kanye West’s popular Yeezy Slides in the tonal “Bone,” “Onyx,” and Resin” colorways. According to the account, all three styles will launch in July. The Adidas Yeezy Slide “Bone” debuted in December 2019 and was one of the first iterations of the slide to release. The style...
RETAIL
TMZ.com

Austin Butler's Portrayal of Elvis Roasted Online, But Family Approves

Elvis Presley is NOT coming through in Austin Butler's portrayal of the late legend -- so says TikTok anyway ... even though the King's own flesh and blood loves the performance. The official "Elvis" page's TikTok account posted a clip from the film -- which is due out this month...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Manolo Blahnik
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Luke Bracey
Person
Miuccia Prada
Collider

'Elvis': Austin Butler Shows Off His Vocals in Behind-The-Scenes Clip

Ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, actor Riley Keough, granddaughter to music legend Elvis Presley, shared an early screen test of actor Austin Butler singing Presley’s song "That’s All Right" during a screentest. The actress shared the video to her Instagram. The two-minute and forty-five-second clip sees Butler playing the guitar and hitting the right notes for the hit song, and it is surreal, to say the least.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lea Michele Takes Formalwear to Dramatic Heights with Daring Cutouts and Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lea Michele gave formalwear a daring makeover at the 2022 Tony Awards. While hitting the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall, the “Glee” star posed in an elegant black gown. Created by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, the floor-length piece featured a silky column skirt and bodice with puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves. Giving the dress a daring element were thin bodice slits, creating diamond-shaped upper cutouts. Completing the actress’ ensemble, styled by Brian Miller, was a diamond stud earring, as well as a geometric silver KATKIM ear pin lined with pavé diamonds. For footwear, Michele’s shoes weren’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Here’s Why the Dow Dropped Nearly 800 Points on Friday

Click here to read the full article. Stocks took a major hit on Friday after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices in May. Consumer prices rose by 8.6% in May compared to a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly report. This number was up from 8.3% growth in April and from the 8.5% growth in March and represented the largest 12-month increase since the period ending December 1981. This new data stoked investor worries leading to a big sell off on Friday. As of this report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed nearly 800...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Charlize Theron Goes Back to Basics in Leather Pumps and New Black Hair at CTAOP 2022 Summer Block Party

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron elevated wardrobe staples on the red carpet for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)’s 2022 Summer Block Party on Saturday. The annual event, held at Universal Studios Backlot in Los Angeles, raises awareness for Theron’s namesake organization, which combats HIV/AIDS in youth in Africa. This year’s occasion featured a “Jurassic World: Dominion” screening, as well as a Wyclef Jean performance and a star-studded guest list including Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lauren Conrad and Jordana Brewster. Theron arrived on the red carpet in a nonchalant ensemble, featuring a white button-down shirt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Masters Monochromatic Styling With Sharp Power Suit and Crystal-Embellished Kitten Heels

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson looked super sleek while leaving her hotel in New York City on Wednesday. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star served a monochromatic moment in a Gucci pantsuit. The 32-year-old entertainer wore a sharp blazer jacket that cinched slightly at the waist and featured a curved hemline with the luxury label’s signature logo emblazoned near the cuff. Johnson paired the overcoat with breezy black button-up blouse, which she left undone. Taking inspiration from menswear, Johnson completed her look with baggy trousers. The relaxed bottoms had a thick waistband and slight flare on the leg....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Blake Lively Elevates White Dress with Louboutins for Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Screening at Tribeca Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Blake Lively stepped out in style to support her close friend Taylor Swift this week. The actress appeared with husband Ryan Reynolds at the singer’s “All Too Well” short film screening, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival’s “Tribeca Talks” series on Saturday. For the occasion, Lively attended the event at the Beacon Theater with Reynolds in a lightweight white Reformation dress. The number — bearing remarkable similarity to Swift’s 2008 album cover and dresses worn during her “Fearless” era — featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps, a deep neckline and a tiered skirt....
BEAUTY & FASHION
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' Motorcycle Up for Auction

There's a rare piece of Johnny Depp movie history hitting the auction block ... and the timing couldn't be better for the motorcycle he used in "Cry-Baby" to pull in 6-figures. The bike is sick ... it's a 1955 Harley Davidson Model K ... and it's the same one used...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Rocks Black Pinstripe Vest & Pants At Tribeca Premiere For ‘All Too Well’: Photos

Taylor Swift, 32, looked as happy as could be during her latest fun outing! The singer showed up to a Q& A event at the Tribeca Film Festival, where she’s talking about and screening her short film All Too Well, on June 11, and showed off a fashionable outfit, which included a black pinstripe vest, matching pants, and a dark red heels. She waved to onlookers and flashed a kind smile as she walked outside with her long blonde hair down and signature red lipstick.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chloe Bailey’s Daring Orange Cutout Bodysuit Gets Upgraded With Gold Chains & Sandals at Summer Jam 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. At Summer Jam, Chloe Bailey showed star power, performing with the likes of Cardi B and more hitmakers. And Bailey made sure to standout among the stars in a bold orange outfit over the weekend in New York at the annual concert. @chloebaileywashere 😍😍🥰 ♬ Surprise – Chlöe The singer wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a round neck with a gold zipper across the front. The fabric opened near her waist,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Steps Out in New York in Ultra-Normcore Sneakers and Socks

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes is on her way in moody colors for the summer. Spotted out in SoHo in New York on Friday, the actress wore a light dress and sneakers to create a casual and playful look, with darker shades at its root. Holmes wore a gray floral-print tiered summer dress with thin straps. The lightness of the fabric worked for the hotter temperatures, as does the dress’s loose tiered shape, which ends a little bit below her knees. The floral print across her dress blends in with the shaded color, the outline of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Cut-Out Gown With Crystal-Embellished Pumps for Britney Spears Wedding

Click here to read the full article. The stars aligned for Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari’s wedding, which took place at their Thousand Oaks estate in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton all showed up to watch the pop icon say, “I do.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Hilton brought the glam to the occasion. The multi-hyphenate socialite came dressed for the happily-ever-after theme in a sparkling black dress that gave major “Stars Are Blind” vibes. The glittery...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Taylor Swift Is a Modernized Boss with a Pinstripe Suit and Bright Red Pumps

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift made an appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday to showcase the short film she directed, “All Too Well,” wearing a look that made clear who was in charge. The multi-talented star wore a pinstripe pantsuit, but eliminated a blazer and instead wore the tailored vest for a top. It featured a deep v-neck and multiple buttons. She wore matching pants that had a pleated waist and complimented her height immaculately. This dark-blue color meshed well with her red lip color, creating a boss-like aesthetic. She wore her blonde hair down with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Daring Disco Cutout Dress With Christina Aguilera & Mya at LA Pride

Click here to read the full article. Paris Hilton showed her support for the LGBTQIA+ community while DJ’ing for Christina Aguilera’s performance — which included a cameo by Kim Petras — at LA Pride this weekend. On Sunday, the “Stars Are Blind” singer took the stage with Aguilera at Los Angeles State Historic Park in a custom silver dress by Bryan Hearns. The crystal-embellished piece featured a halter-neck silhouette with long sleeves, a plunging top cutout and thigh-high miniskirt with a daring waist-high side slit. Completing Hilton’s sparkling look was a sheer cutout bodice with geometric lines of crystal embroidery for aded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Gets Married in Sleek Off-the-Shoulder Silk Gown at Star-Studded Wedding

Click here to read the full article. It’s official! Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony on Thursday night. The nupitals come months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. For her big day, Spears wore a custom Versace wedding gown. The dress was crafted in a delicate white silk cady, detailed with a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

131K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy