Tenant Cautioned For Forcing Landlord to Serve Notice Before Paying Rent
Though a few readers applauded the Redditor, others warned that they may be getting themselves into a stickier situation with their...www.newsweek.com
Though a few readers applauded the Redditor, others warned that they may be getting themselves into a stickier situation with their...www.newsweek.com
Tenants lie and misrepresent facts to sway you to thier side,suggestion get your act together and pay your bills on time with money in your account so you dont bounce checks and stop making excuses and blaming others for your problems and creating drama.
There has been property management/landlords that has received the notification for filling out an application for the Rent Relief program when it was in session. With having to battle inflation with almost everything now, there will be more homeless people and/or ppl packed on top of each other in one place.
I totally agree I have paid rent then landlord said I had to move . landlord's lie & get by with taking money from honest people who pay rent and then landlord kicks you out. The reason was she had other tenants moving in .
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 26