House Rent

Tenant Cautioned For Forcing Landlord to Serve Notice Before Paying Rent

By Catherine Ferris
 4 days ago
Comments / 26

Steve
2d ago

Tenants lie and misrepresent facts to sway you to thier side,suggestion get your act together and pay your bills on time with money in your account so you dont bounce checks and stop making excuses and blaming others for your problems and creating drama.

Reply(2)
12
Neyney Oso LovesPurple
2d ago

There has been property management/landlords that has received the notification for filling out an application for the Rent Relief program when it was in session. With having to battle inflation with almost everything now, there will be more homeless people and/or ppl packed on top of each other in one place.

Reply
4
Julie Wright
2d ago

I totally agree I have paid rent then landlord said I had to move . landlord's lie & get by with taking money from honest people who pay rent and then landlord kicks you out. The reason was she had other tenants moving in .

Reply
3
