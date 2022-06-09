South Suburban Humane Society opens 19,000-square-foot animal shelter in Matteson, Ill.

The South Suburban Humane Society will officially open its new, 19,000-square-foot animal shelter in Matteson, Ill., this weekend.

Ahead of the public opening, Cook County elected leaders, including Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and representatives from the South Suburban Humane Society held a dog-treat-breaking ceremony Thursday.

“The residents of Matteson carry within us a genuine love for our animal companions,” said Matteson President Sheila Chalmers-Currin. “We act on that love.”

The new shelter can house 60 dogs and 75 cats and will serve the entire southland. South Suburban Humane Society CEO Emily Klehm said the Matteson facility is a dream come true.

“A location easily accessible [from] major roads,” Klehm said. “A natural setting where the dogs in our care can go on enriching walks while the staff or volunteer on the other end of the leash feels relaxed and restored.”

Cook County pet owners will be able to bring their pets to the new facility for low-cost veterinary services.

According to a Cook County press release, the South Suburban Humane Society cares for 3,500 animals each year. Funding for the new facility came from a small fee county that residents have paid to have dog or cat vaccinated against rabies

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram