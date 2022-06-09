ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Healthy Seniors: Service dogs in training help patients in Cañon City

By Brynn Carman
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2afbE2_0g62H1Ye00

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Studies show that owning a pet can potentially delay memory loss and cognitive decline. They can also lower anxiety and depression, as well as improve overall health by calming us down and releasing endorphins.

Our news partners at ABC7 spoke to a sociology doctoral candidate and National Institute of Health predoctoral fellow about a study that looked at the duration of pet ownership on cognitive health. The findings of that study suggest that long-term pet ownership could be protective against cognitive decline.

Nancy Bartkowiak is the trauma program manager at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City. But that's not her only job when she's there, she's also a dog handler.

"It's like a wave through the hospital when I arrive because everybody knows that I have a dog here today," says Nancy Bartkowiak.

Bartkowiak works with service dogs on their social skills for a few months before they are placed in their forever home. Where the dog will be taking care of someone who's disabled.

"She gets to come to work with me and they get to go to meetings with me and visit with staff and patients."

Bartkowiak has had 16 dogs during the last three years and is currently working with Gibby. The black lab who's making everyone's hospital trip a little bit easier.

"The emotions people have she and I walk up on the floor or walk through a lobby and people get to say hello and pet the dog."

Bartkowiak says St. Thomas More is a great place for Gibby to learn community skills before she gets some final training and her ultimate placement. But Gibby's not the only one benefiting from this, senior patients are also having positive hospital visits.

"The seniors, they absolutely love for me to walk up to them and they want to know all about the dog and why it's here and they pet its head and you can just see the smile on their face and that coming to the hospital wasn't so bad after all."

Getting older can be lonely, and pets can be helpful to talk to and they also lower blood sugar. They're also great for overall brain health when it comes to memory and remembering to take care of an animal. Dogs can also push physical well-being if you are going on walks and other outdoor activities.

The post Healthy Seniors: Service dogs in training help patients in Cañon City appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

CSU-Pueblo hosts 12th annual baby shower

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The School of Nursing at Colorado State University-Pueblo is hosting its 12th annual community baby shower. Over hundreds of families attend the event every year. KRDO Tuesday, over 20 organizations showed up, including the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Shandy Clinic. The community baby shower offers families with newborn The post CSU-Pueblo hosts 12th annual baby shower appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Canine Rescue hosts their first ever 5K benefit race and adoption event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Canine Rescue hosted a 5K fun run/walk Sunday morning at Black Forest Section 16. The event was designed to raise money for one of their dogs up for adoption, Goldie Lox. Goldie Lox has a condition called Megaesophagus or ME, which causes her to throw up The post El Paso County Canine Rescue hosts their first ever 5K benefit race and adoption event appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Experts warn about being outdoors in extreme heat after Colorado Springs bicyclist dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) -- Colorado in June is a beautiful time to explore the outdoors, but during high-temperature days, experts advise staying away from strenuous hikes and activities. Over the weekend, a 52-year-old Colorado Springs mountain biker lost his life after running out of water on a trail in Mesa County. Saturday at 6:45 The post Experts warn about being outdoors in extreme heat after Colorado Springs bicyclist dies appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Air Academy High School students are placing flowers at a Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Tuesday evening to honor the life of one of their peers. Air Academy High School Principal Dan Olson sent out a letter to families Sunday night notifying them of the death of a student named The post Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KRDO News Channel 13

Two Fountain Police K9s donated protective vests in memory of K9 Jinx

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two K9s with the Fountain Police Department will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from Vested Interested in K9s, Inc. These vests will be embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of Jinx, El Paso County SO, EOW 4/11/22." Jinx is the El Paso County K9 unit The post Two Fountain Police K9s donated protective vests in memory of K9 Jinx appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man will attempt to push peanut up Pikes Peak using contraption taped to nose

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is planning to make history by pushing a peanut up Pikes Peak. Only three people have tried to manage this nutty task. In honor of Manitou Springs' 150-year celebration of city life, Bob Salem will try to be the first person in the 21st century to push a The post Man will attempt to push peanut up Pikes Peak using contraption taped to nose appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County law enforcement agencies hosting teen academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- June 13 kicked off the 7th Annual Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Teen Academy, hosted by the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Monday morning, dozens of teens filled the Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy auditorium to take in presentations from officers and deputies on the The post El Paso County law enforcement agencies hosting teen academy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Seniors#Sociology#Brain Health#St Thomas More Hospital
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversial apartment project in Briargate area of Colorado Springs to be decided Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council expects a final vote on part of a recent trend of homeowners opposing planned development that they feel is too close to their neighborhoods. KRDO reported earlier this year on a plan by Titan Development to build a 251-unit apartment complex on Dynamic Drive, near the entrance The post Controversial apartment project in Briargate area of Colorado Springs to be decided Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How your pet’s waste harms Colorado parks and trails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Saturday, June 11 The Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC) is teaming up with Animal ER Care for a dog waste clean-up challenge. “One of the biggest complaints we hear from people is why don't people clean up after their pets?” Said Susan Davies, Executive Director of the Trails The post How your pet’s waste harms Colorado parks and trails appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Endangered 15-year-old Arya Stark missing since April 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are asking for the community's help in locating 15-year-old Arya Stark. On Thursday, April 28, Stark was last seen at a residence in the 900 block of Azure Cir. during the evening hours. Police describe Stark as a white female. She's five foot, 2 inches tall with brown hair The post Endangered 15-year-old Arya Stark missing since April 28 appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Wildfire burning north of Del Norte in Saguache County, pre-evacuation orders in place

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A neighborhood in Saguache County has been downgraded from a mandatory evacuation to pre-evacuation orders in response to a nearby fire. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Lopez Fire began Sunday around 4:30 p.m. It's burning 10 miles north of Del Norte, off Forest Service Road #670. DFPC Resources The post Wildfire burning north of Del Norte in Saguache County, pre-evacuation orders in place appeared first on KRDO.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KRDO News Channel 13

Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles occur when vehicles are left unlocked and overhead garage doors are left open. In order to prevent vehicle thefts, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reminding the community to practice the 9 p.m. Routine. The 9 p.m. Routine Remove your valuables from your vehicle The post Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate stabbing in an apartment near South Academy Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in an apartment near South Academy Blvd. Monday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Academy Blvd., just after 12:45 a.m. At the scene, police found a victim suffering from a stab wound. Shortly after, members from the American Medical Response and The post Police investigate stabbing in an apartment near South Academy Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council discussing extension of PPRTA tax for priority road projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday's regular work session, the Colorado Springs City Council discussed whether to ask voters this fall to extend the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority sales tax for capital road projects. KRDO Residents of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah and Calhan pay a 1% The post Colorado Springs City Council discussing extension of PPRTA tax for priority road projects appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado undergoing first statewide risk assessment to better understand the threat fires pose

 COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Division of Fire Prevention and Control along with the International Public Safety Data Institute held a meeting with fire officials in Colorado Springs to discuss the fire risk in Colorado Springs. The Pikes Peak Area was just one stop across the state fire officials have made this The post Colorado undergoing first statewide risk assessment to better understand the threat fires pose appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim identified in death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The victim in the death investigation at a Colorado Springs Walgreens has been identified. Saturday, police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard, just before 7 p.m. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol The post Victim identified in death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

State orders 120-day takeover of Colorado Springs Charter Academy following financial concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education is ordering a third party to take over fiduciary powers at Colorado Springs Charter Academy (CSCA) following several financial concerns at the school.  In a preliminary order from Colorado Department of Education's (CDE) Commissioner Katy Anthes, she says Colorado Springs Charter Academy’s financial situation is The post State orders 120-day takeover of Colorado Springs Charter Academy following financial concerns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast prompts downtown road closures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, the 2022 Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will be held in downtown Colorado Springs. The following road closures will be in place on Wednesday: Midnight to noon Pikes Peak Ave. between Cascade and Nevada avenues (Nevada Ave. will remain open) Tejon St. between Kiowa St. and Colorado Ave. 4:30 The post Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast prompts downtown road closures appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbor says Hanover suspect shot family member before setting his own home on fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joe Vargas lives a few houses down from the scene of a shooting Saturday morning. He spoke exclusively with 13 Investigates about what he and other family members witnessed. "He shot her there on the ground. He went and got in his truck and burned his house down and The post Neighbor says Hanover suspect shot family member before setting his own home on fire appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy