Pueblo man jailed for alleged homicide charged with another murder in unrelated case

A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder has been charged with another homicide in an unrelated case, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Tumblin, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree kidnapping in the death of Raymond "Terry" Ray Jr., who was reported missing by family in July 2021 before his body was discovered in rural Pueblo County in mid-August.

Tumblin was served with the homicide warrant on June 7 while he was already in the Pueblo County Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 36-year-old Eric Trujillo on Sept. 27, 2021.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Pueblo police announced Tumblin was a suspect in Trujillo’s murder, as well as in another shooting that happened about two hours after Trujillo was killed, in which a man was shot at a local bar and grill on East Fourth Street but survived.

For his alleged involvement in those shootings, Tumblin was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, police said.

He was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Raton, New Mexico, on Oct. 6.

Tumblin will have his first appearance in court on the new homicide charges on June 16, according to Pueblo court records.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

