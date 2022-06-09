Watch: Russian Base Erupts Into Flames After Shelling in Ukraine

A released video shows a Russian base in Ukraine erupt into flames after shelling by Ukrainian troops.

The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said the attack was carried out by members of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

The Ukrainian military said they "demilitarized the racists" during the attack on the enemy base.

StratCom said Wednesday: "The 92 OMBr, named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, demilitarized the racists."

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 8 marks the 105th day of the campaign.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that between February 24 and June 8, Russia had lost 31,500 personnel, 1,393 tanks, 3,429 armored fighting vehicles, 703 artillery pieces, 213 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 212 warplanes, 178 helicopters, 559 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 125 cruise missiles, 13 warships, 2,406 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 53 units of special equipment.

More than 1,000 Ukrainian troops captured in Mariupol have been transferred to Russia, according to Russian media.

Satellite imagery has shown significant damage in the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk, where heavy fighting is ongoing.

The Ukrainian military said that Ukrainian positions had come under "intense fire" around Avdiivka, Novopavlivska and Zaporizhzhia.

It added that intense operations were underway around Slovyansk and that Russia had also intensified its aircraft use around Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said Monday that Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed in a battle near Popasna in the Luhansk region. This has been confirmed by Russian state media.

The United Kingdom and the United States have announced that they are sending long-range missile systems to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks by Russia in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky y has said that Russian attacks on the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk has turned them into "dead cities," but added that Ukrainian forces could still hold Severodonetsk despite being outnumbered.

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations , Vassily Nebenzia, walked out of a Security Council meeting after his country was blamed by European Council president Charles Michel for triggering a global food crisis.

