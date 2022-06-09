Olivia Munn reveals she spilled her ‘carefully packed’ baby formula amid nationwide shortage

Olivia Munn has spoken candidly about the challenges of parenting and how her son Malcolm’s baby formula spilled in the midst of the nationwide formula shortage.

The 41-year-old actor shared a photo of an open suitcase, which had two containers of baby formula in it, on a recent Instagram Story . However, in the image, the containers were opened, as they had spilled in her bag and onto the floor.

“When there’s a formula shortage and you open your suitcase to find your carefully packed formula has popped open and half of it is now gone,” she wrote in the caption, along with an emoji that had a frown and teardrop on its face.

Munn has previously opened up about her concerns throughout the formula shortage, as she shares her six-month-old son with comedian John Mulaney. On Twitter last month, she emphasised how much she “depends on formula” to feed her child.

“It’s so crazy when people say ‘if you breastfeed you won’t have to worry about the formula shortage!,’” she tweeted. “I have [a] low milk supply, so to keep my baby fed I depend on formula. I wish I could breastfeed so I wouldn’t be panicking about the shortage right now. But I don’t have a choice.”

Munn also addressed her struggles with breastfeeding last February, as she shared a video on Instagram about the different resources she turned to in order to increase milk supply. However, she ultimately told her “f*** it,” and acknowledged that using formula is just as beneficial as breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding is good,” the text over the clip reads. “And so is formula. To the mamas out there - do whatever you need to feed your baby and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it.”

As reported by Datasembly , the national out-of-stock rate of baby formula has continued to rise, as it hit 40 per cent by the end of April. By the first week of May, the rate reached 43 per cent.

The Food and Drug Administration also issued a recall last February, noting that Abbott Nutrition was encouraging consumers not to use its company powdered infant formula.

Last May, Abbott Nutrition said that it has continued to investigate its products and begun implementing “correcting actions,” which will be “subject to FDA approval”. According to a statement released by the White House that same month, President Biden and his administration has been working to ensure that “infant formula is safe and available for families across the country,” during Abbott Nutrition’s recall.