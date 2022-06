(WACH)- With temperatures in South Carolina hitting the triple digits this week, the brutal heat is once again becoming a talking point for high school sports. Numerous heat-related illnesses and deaths have occurred with high school athletes in Columbia over the past few years. With that, high schools have adopted strict heat-related protocols such as mandatory heat-related training for all coaches and staff, athletic trainers dedicated to each team, and a "wet-bulb" policy that will halt practices if temperatures get too high.

