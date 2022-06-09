‘Emily in Paris’ Official Cookbook Highlights French Cuisine and Show-Inspired Favorites

With the release of Emily in Paris : The Official Cookbook , fans of the Netflix hit show can fully immerse their tastebuds in French city living.

Set to be released Aug. 16, the 224-page cookbook ($33) lets Francophiles and Emily in Paris fans experience the glamorous lifestyle of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) from the comfort of their very own kitchen with a variety of classic and unique recipes inspired by the show.

Taste your way through a day in Emily’s life in the City of Lights with items like Gabriel’s Omelette and Pierre’s Cracked Crème Brûlées. Fans will also find French staples like ratatouille and pain au chocolat, along with American favorites such as Quiche au Ciment (also known as Chicago deep-dish pizza) and bacon cheeseburgers.

In addition to 75 Emily in Paris -inspired recipes, the hardcover book will feature stills from the show, fan-favorite quotes and a detailed character-driven narrative to follow along. There’s also a broad selection of hors d’oeuvres, pastries, cocktails and more for all occasions.

“Based on the best that France has to offer, this cookbook is filled with the legendary dishes of Paris, Provence, and beyond, highlighting Emily’s gastronomic experiences, adventures, and calamities,” Emily in Paris creator and executive producer Darren Star says in a statement.

Whether you want to master your favorite recipes in time for the new season or simply spice up your day-to-day recipes with a Parisian flair, you can pre-order the book on Amazon now ahead of its mid-August debut here .

In the meantime, start cooking and check out two exclusive recipe previews — the Euro Caesar Salad and Molten Chocolate Cakes — from the book below. (Bon appetit.)

Euro Caesar Salad

Emily is sitting in the Café de Flore having a glass of wine when she strikes up a conversation with Thomas, a provocative Frenchman seated at the adjoining table. “Do you think he’s her son or her lover?” asks Thomas after seeing Emily watching a couple at a nearby table. “Oh, um, I . . . I was just watching to see if the Caesar salad is really worth 20 euros!” They bet on who is correct, with the loser buying the next bottle of wine, and end up back at Emily’s apartment. Was the salad worth it?

Makes 4 servings

2 cups cubed coarse country bread, in 1-inch cubes

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 large clove garlic, chopped

3 olive oil–packed anchovy fillets, or more to taste

2 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup neutral oil, such as avocado oil

2 hearts romaine lettuce, separated into individual leaves

Parmesan cheese for shaving

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Pile the bread cubes onto a sheet pan. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat, then spread the cubes in a single layer. Bake the cubes, turning once or twice, until golden on all sides, about 13 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In a bowl, using a fork, mash together the garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt until a paste forms. Mash the anchovies into the paste. (Alternatively, use a mortar and pestle to mash the garlic, salt, and anchovies.) Whisk in the egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until blended. While whisking constantly, gradually add the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and then the avocado oil in a thin stream, continuing to whisk until the dressing is smooth. You will need only about half of the dressing for the salad. The remainder will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be used on a second Caesar or a simple green salad.

In a wide serving bowl, combine the lettuce and half of the croutons. Drizzle with about half of the dressing and mix gently but thoroughly. Top with the remaining croutons. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese over the salad. Serve at once.

Molten Chocolate Cakes

“You’re sitting at the coolest café in all of Paris, says Thomas to Emily on the evening they meet at the Café de Flore. “At least, historically.” Thomas, a sexy semiotics professor, goes on to tell Emily about Jean‐Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, who frequented the café after Les Deux Magots— the hangout of Hemingway and Picasso — became “too bourgeois.” As they sip wine and Thomas enjoys a slice of decadent chocolate cake, their conversation and the evening heats up. These simple yet elegant cakes can do the same for your evening.

Makes 6 servings

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for the ramekins

2 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder, sifted, plus more for the ramekins

8 oz bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Pinch of fine sea salt

4 large egg yolks

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 large egg whites

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly butter six 3/4-cup ramekins and then dust with cocoa powder, tapping out the excess. Set the ramekins on a small sheet pan.

Combine the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and set over (not touching) barely simmering water in a saucepan. Heat, stirring often, just until the chocolate and butter melt and the mixture is glossy and smooth. Remove from over the water and stir in the vanilla and salt. Set aside to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat together the egg yolks, 3 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, and the 2 tablespoons cocoa powder until thick and smooth. Add the chocolate mixture to the yolk mixture and continue to beat on medium speed until blended. The mixture will be very thick.

In a bowl, using clean beaters, beat the egg whites on medium-high speed until very foamy and thick. Sprinkle in the remaining 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, increase the speed to high, and beat until firm, glossy peaks form. Spoon half of the beaten whites onto the chocolate mixture and stir in just until blended. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the remaining whites just until no white streaks remain. Spoon into the prepared ramekins.

Bake the cakes until they are puffed and the tops are cracked, about 13 minutes. The inside of the cracks will look slightly wet.

Remove from the oven and dust with confectioners’ sugar. Alternatively, run a small knife around the inside edge of each ramekin to loosen the cake sides, then invert a dessert plate over the ramekin, invert the ramekin and plate together, lift off the ramekin, and dust with the confectioners’ sugar. Serve at once.

