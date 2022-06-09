ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

‘Emily in Paris’ Official Cookbook Highlights French Cuisine and Show-Inspired Favorites

By Sydney Odman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LliHU_0g62FSYq00

With the release of Emily in Paris : The Official Cookbook , fans of the Netflix hit show can fully immerse their tastebuds in French city living.

Set to be released Aug. 16, the 224-page cookbook ($33) lets Francophiles and Emily in Paris fans experience the glamorous lifestyle of Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) from the comfort of their very own kitchen with a variety of classic and unique recipes inspired by the show.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Taste your way through a day in Emily’s life in the City of Lights with items like Gabriel’s Omelette and Pierre’s Cracked Crème Brûlées. Fans will also find French staples like ratatouille and pain au chocolat, along with American favorites such as Quiche au Ciment (also known as Chicago deep-dish pizza) and bacon cheeseburgers.

In addition to 75 Emily in Paris -inspired recipes, the hardcover book will feature stills from the show, fan-favorite quotes and a detailed character-driven narrative to follow along. There’s also a broad selection of hors d’oeuvres, pastries, cocktails and more for all occasions.

“Based on the best that France has to offer, this cookbook is filled with the legendary dishes of Paris, Provence, and beyond, highlighting Emily’s gastronomic experiences, adventures, and calamities,” Emily in Paris creator and executive producer Darren Star says in a statement.

Whether you want to master your favorite recipes in time for the new season or simply spice up your day-to-day recipes with a Parisian flair, you can pre-order the book on Amazon now ahead of its mid-August debut here .

In the meantime, start cooking and check out two exclusive recipe previews — the Euro Caesar Salad and Molten Chocolate Cakes — from the book below. (Bon appetit.)

Euro Caesar Salad

Emily is sitting in the Café de Flore having a glass of wine when she strikes up a conversation with Thomas, a provocative Frenchman seated at the adjoining table. “Do you think he’s her son or her lover?” asks Thomas after seeing Emily watching a couple at a nearby table. “Oh, um, I . . . I was just watching to see if the Caesar salad is really worth 20 euros!” They bet on who is correct, with the loser buying the next bottle of wine, and end up back at Emily’s apartment. Was the salad worth it?

Makes 4 servings

2 cups cubed coarse country bread, in 1-inch cubes
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 large clove garlic, chopped
3 olive oil–packed anchovy fillets, or more to taste
2 large egg yolks
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup neutral oil, such as avocado oil
2 hearts romaine lettuce, separated into individual leaves
Parmesan cheese for shaving

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Pile the bread cubes onto a sheet pan. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss to coat, then spread the cubes in a single layer. Bake the cubes, turning once or twice, until golden on all sides, about 13 minutes. Set aside to cool.

In a bowl, using a fork, mash together the garlic and 1/4 teaspoon salt until a paste forms. Mash the anchovies into the paste. (Alternatively, use a mortar and pestle to mash the garlic, salt, and anchovies.) Whisk in the egg yolks, lemon juice, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until blended. While whisking constantly, gradually add the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil and then the avocado oil in a thin stream, continuing to whisk until the dressing is smooth. You will need only about half of the dressing for the salad. The remainder will keep in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days and can be used on a second Caesar or a simple green salad.

In a wide serving bowl, combine the lettuce and half of the croutons. Drizzle with about half of the dressing and mix gently but thoroughly. Top with the remaining croutons. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the cheese over the salad. Serve at once.

Molten Chocolate Cakes

“You’re sitting at the coolest café in all of Paris, says Thomas to Emily on the evening they meet at the Café de Flore. “At least, historically.” Thomas, a sexy semiotics professor, goes on to tell Emily about Jean‐Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir, who frequented the café after Les Deux Magots— the hangout of Hemingway and Picasso — became “too bourgeois.” As they sip wine and Thomas enjoys a slice of decadent chocolate cake, their conversation and the evening heats up. These simple yet elegant cakes can do the same for your evening.

Makes 6 servings

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces, plus more for the ramekins
2 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder, sifted, plus more for the ramekins
8 oz bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Pinch of fine sea salt
4 large egg yolks
6 tablespoons granulated sugar
3 large egg whites
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly butter six 3/4-cup ramekins and then dust with cocoa powder, tapping out the excess. Set the ramekins on a small sheet pan.

Combine the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl and set over (not touching) barely simmering water in a saucepan. Heat, stirring often, just until the chocolate and butter melt and the mixture is glossy and smooth. Remove from over the water and stir in the vanilla and salt. Set aside to cool slightly.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat together the egg yolks, 3 tablespoons of the granulated sugar, and the 2 tablespoons cocoa powder until thick and smooth. Add the chocolate mixture to the yolk mixture and continue to beat on medium speed until blended. The mixture will be very thick.

In a bowl, using clean beaters, beat the egg whites on medium-high speed until very foamy and thick. Sprinkle in the remaining 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, increase the speed to high, and beat until firm, glossy peaks form. Spoon half of the beaten whites onto the chocolate mixture and stir in just until blended. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold in the remaining whites just until no white streaks remain. Spoon into the prepared ramekins.

Bake the cakes until they are puffed and the tops are cracked, about 13 minutes. The inside of the cracks will look slightly wet.

Remove from the oven and dust with confectioners’ sugar. Alternatively, run a small knife around the inside edge of each ramekin to loosen the cake sides, then invert a dessert plate over the ramekin, invert the ramekin and plate together, lift off the ramekin, and dust with the confectioners’ sugar. Serve at once.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Paddington 3’ Finds Its Director and Title (Exclusive)

Break out the marmalade, Paddington 3 has found its director. Award-winning commercials filmmaker Dougal Wilson has been tapped to direct the latest installment of the hit family film franchise from StudioCanal and Heyday Films, titled Paddington in Peru. More from The Hollywood ReporterSarah Doole to Step Down as CEO of 'It's a Sin' Producer RedMIPTV: MHz Choice Takes North American Rights on French Series 'Paris Police,' 'UFOs'StudioCanal Boards Thomas Vinterberg Series 'Families Like Ours' Wilson will be making his theatrical feature debut on the project after a long career in the music video and commercial space. Wilson is taking over directing duties...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film FestivalMinnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn't "Hot Enough" by 'Good Will Hunting' Producer...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday. Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

What are the best Italian cookbooks?

“This is quite easy, actually,” says the Guardian’s Italian food correspondent, Rachel Roddy. “Everyone will say The Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking by Marcella Hazan, mainly because it is just that – essential.” Roddy got herself a copy when she first arrived in Italy: “It’s foundation cooking, but very satisfying whatever level you meet it at.” That’s because Hazan covers everything, from techniques that build flavour “up from the bottom” (eg, soffritto) to essential ingredients, before taking an extensive romp through the country via, among others, appetisers, pasta, fish, meats and vegetable soups, which, Hazan writes, can “tell you where you are in Italy almost as precisely as a map”. As Ruth Rogers, chef-owner of The River Cafe in west London, puts it: “When I don’t know what to do in life, I go to Marcella and she sorts me out.”
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sartre
Person
Picasso
The Hollywood Reporter

Studio Wildcard Reveals ‘Ark II’ Trailer Starring Vin Diesel

Video game developer Studio Wildcard revealed a trailer for Ark II during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. The adventure survival game, a sequel to 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved, stars the voice of Vin Diesel as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago along with Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as the character’s daughter Meeka.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Turns to 'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Money Heist' for Mobile GamesHow a Game About Mail Delivery In a Small Town Helps Pave the Way On AccessibilityChess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive) Ark II is being created in Unreal Engine 5 with photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel serves as an executive producer on the game, which launches in 2023 on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S. The accompanying show, ARK: The Animated Series, has fourteen 30-minute episodes in post-production. View the trailer for ARK II below, followed by poster images of key characters from the show. Click here to read the full article.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Honors the Swings and Understudies Who Kept Broadway Running

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19.  “I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys,” DeBose said. “And let’s not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment’s notice.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place. Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cena Meets Teen Superfan With Down Syndrome Who Fled Ukraine

John Cena made time during a recent European trip to connect with a fan who fled Ukraine with his mom. According to a video posted to the WWE’s YouTube channel, the star got word that Misha Rohozhyn, a non-verbal 19-year-old with Down syndrome, escaped the war-embattled nation with his mother, Liana Rohozhyn, after their home in Mariupol was destroyed, and that Liana encouraged Misha throughout the journey by telling him they were on their way to see his hero, Cena. On June 5, Cena turned Liana’s fantasy into reality when he traveled to a residence outside Amsterdam where the refugees had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Cakes#Vegetable Oil#Highlights French Cuisine#The Official Cookbook#Francophiles#American#Quiche Au Ciment
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wild Roots,’ ‘The Story of My Wife’ Win Hungarian Film Honors

Wild Roots, the debut feature from Hungarian director Hajni Kis, has won Hungary’s top cinema honor, the Hungarian Motion Picture Award for best film. The low-key family drama featuring nonprofessional actors, which follows a 12-year-old girl (Zorka Horváth) who seeks out her father, a violent ex-con (played by former martial-arts champion Gusztáv Dietz), also won the best screenplay and the best first feature awards at the ceremony held Sunday night at the Veszprém Petofi Theatre in western Hungary.More from The Hollywood ReporterKevin Spacey Formally Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K., Will Appear in Court ThursdayUTA Acquiring U.K. Literary...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Now Has Two Big Competing Pride Events, LA Pride and WeHo Pride, and People Are Confused

From 1979 to 2019, West Hollywood served as the official center for Los Angeles’ Pride events, hosting its annual parade and festival while local bars overflowed with celebrants. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, this year’s LA Pride will break away from that tradition, moving to Hollywood Boulevard, where the world’s first permitted gay parade took place in 1970. The 2022 weekend will kick off June 11 with musical event LA Pride in the Park — featuring Christina Aguilera and Anitta at Los Angeles State Historic Park — followed by the 52nd annual LA Pride Parade through Hollywood the next day.More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Ariana DeBose Celebrates Broadway Inclusion and Diversity in Opening Monologue

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards with a rousing mashup performance of songs from classic Tony-winning musicals such as Cabaret, Company, The Phantom of the Opera and Hair, while wearing a sequined outfit inspired by Michael Jackson, the subject of the 10-time-nominated musical MJ. “Let’s just say, for many of you it’s been a rollercoaster,” DeBose said of the past two years in her opening monologue, noting that she was presiding over the first large scale, in-person Tony Awards ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “I am so proud that the theater is becoming more reflective of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Recipes
The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Burnett, Steve Carell Toast Julie Andrews at AFI Life Achievement Gala: “A Great Dame In Every Sense of the Word”

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo. The 86-year-old star of The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries made a rare public appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to receive the honor, telling The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the event, “I’m still taking the wonder of it in because it’s such a huge evening.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJulie Andrews Reflects on 'Mary Poppins' Joys and Why More 'Princess Diaries' Is Not In...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Annecy: Apple and Skydance Bring New ‘Luck’ Footage to French Animation Festival

Director Peggy Holmes led a presentation of new footage from Luck, the first animated feature from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation as part of their overall deal, Tuesday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Slated to debut Aug. 5 on Apple TV+, the story follows Sam Greenfield, voiced by Eva Noblezada, who is described as unluckiest person in the world. In the first clip, everything about her morning goes wrong, including, her toast lands on the floor. In another clip, she follows a mysterious black cat, voiced by Simon Pegg, into the Land of Luck, which resembles a perfectly-timed Rube Goldberg...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

LaQuan Smith Is Winning Over Hollywood, One “Edgy, Cool, Sexy” Catsuit at a Time

Within the past calendar year, LaQuan Smith has hosted a fashion show at the Empire State Building, been feted in Los Angeles to mark the arrival of his brand on Net-a-Porter, and dressed a bevy of stars —  Beyoncé, Rihanna, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, La La Anthony, Ciara, Dua Lipa and Megan Fox among them. The New York-based designer’s Met Gala afterparty was another highlight, and given the buzz swirling around the brand, it was a fitting time to celebrate. This moment has been more than a decade in the making. “Being a designer, designing womenswear, having a brand — [that]...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Bites Off $18M in Thursday Previews

Jurassic World Dominion devoured $18 million in Thursday evening previews at the North American box office as it stomped into theaters across the U.S. and Canada. Several weeks ago, Top Gun: Maverick started off with $19 million in previews on its way to a $160 million opening over the long Memorial Day weekend, including $126.7 million for the three days.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Headed for $15M Opening DayHBO's 'The Last of Us' Releases First-Look PhotoBrian Selznick Book 'Big Tree,' Inspired by a Steven Spielberg and Chris Meledandri Idea, Set For Publication in 2023 Tracking shows Dominion...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway’s Box Offices

The 2022 Tony Awards, held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, recognized the work of Broadway’s first season since the pandemic shutdown. The ceremony offered everything one could hope for: a magnificent host in Ariana DeBose, the 31-year-old triple-threat product of the Great White Way (which the Afro-Latina joked is “becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide”) who won an Oscar less than three months ago; numerous showstopping performances, especially from Paradise Square’s Joaquina Kalukango and MJ’s Myles Frost; and a wide assortment of winners. Those winners included breakthroughs like Kalukango, hot on the...
PERFORMING ARTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cine Gear Expo: Cinematographers Guild Reaffirms Commitment to Addressing On-Set Safety

The International Cinematographers Guild (Local 600) dedicated a Saturday panel discussion to on-set safety following a year during which this was a critical topic, driven by the ratification of a new IATSE Basic Agreement — which, following divisive contract negotiations and a threatened strike, was ratified last fall by a narrow margin of votes — and before the topic was amplified by the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust. A culture where everyone plays a role in safety on movie and TV sets is vital, Guild members asserted during the discussion at Cine Gear Expo, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returning to Theaters With Added Footage

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be making its way back to theaters, just in time for Labor Day weekend. Sony announced Friday that a fan cut of the recent box-office smash will screen in theaters beginning Friday, Sept. 2. Entitled Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version, viewers can look forward to added and extended scenes not part of the original version that debuted back on Dec. 17.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Set Off a Box Office Sonic BoomBox Office Milestone: 'Doctor Strange 2' Soars Past $800M GloballyEurope Still Waiting for Box Office Bounce:...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viacom18 Acquires Streaming Rights to India’s Premier League Cricket for $2.6B, TV Rights Winner Still to Come

Viacom18 is the new online home of Indian Premier League cricket for the next five years. The growing streaming and TV company, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, will get an overnight surge in Indian video subscribers as soon as the next IPL season begins. But the firm paid heftily for the privilege: $2.6 billion (205 billion rupees) for the digital rights to the league on the Indian subcontinent for 2023-2027, according to local news outlet The Times of India.More from The Hollywood...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy