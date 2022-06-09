ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Lufkin to renovate Morris Frank Park

By Sage Sowels
LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) — Lufkin City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with a Lufkin-based company to renovate Morris Frank Park.

Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong will complete a park master plan to include renderings, schematics, cost estimates, and reports, according to Lufkin Interim City Manager Kevin Gee.

“To expedite the process, we wanted to get the master planning started because that will be our
first step – developing a plan and concept to include recommendations and ideas,” Gee said.
“From that master plan, we will then develop a design concept that includes what we can afford.”

City officials say the project could include improvements to sports fields and the surrounding infrastructure including lighting and security measures.

“These are improvements that have needed to be made for several years now so I’m excited
about this,” Lufkin Mayor Mark Hicks said. “This will be something great for our youth and our
young people – a way to enhance our community.”

The renovation will be completed through capital improvement funding and officials say it was added to the city’s prospective project list in 2019. The renovation was originally grouped with other projects proposed for 2024.

