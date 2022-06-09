ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Pennsylvania police department asks for help in 2014 cold case

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Delaware County asked the public for information in the...

Daily Voice

York County Kidnapper Arrested Police Say

Five days after the Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off— after the girl was found safe— the woman who abducted her has been captured, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Mom Corrupts Children Convincing Them To Steal Shoes From PA Thrift Store: Police

A central Pennsylvania mother has been arrested for corrupting her own children by having them steal from a local thrift store, police say. Quarryville police have been investigating the theft of shoes by children at the New Hope Community Closet, located at 128 Townsedge Dr. in East Drumore Township, which happened on May 16, according to a release by the department.
QUARRYVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Police Investigating Bank Fraud in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police say they are investigating fraudulent banking activity at the First National Bank in Doylestown Borough. Authorities state that on May 24, 2022, a female, driving a black sports utility vehicle, cashed a check in the amount of $2,800 at the drive-through. Previously, the same female cashed checks in the amount of $2,800 each at branches in Jamison and Warminster. The female used the same name of a victim whose wallet was stolen on May 19, 2022. The released images are those from Doylestown and other bank locations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Attempted Homicide Suspect

RONKS, PA — A former resident of Manheim, Pennsylvania is wanted by the East Lampeter Township Police Department in connection to an attempted homicide. Terrence R Henderson, age 43, has been charged with Criminal Attempt at Homicide and related offenses after an incident that occurred at the Olde Amish Inn located at 33 Eastbrook Rd in Ronks, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
RONKS, PA
MyChesCo

King Of Prussia Woman Arrested on Identity Theft Charges

DOYLESTOWN, PA — A 53-year-old woman from King of Prussia, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania was arrested on June 8, 2022, by the Central Bucks Regional Police Department on Identity Theft and related charges. Authorities state that Dawn Yvonne Nock was apprehended on an active arrest warrant that was issued on...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
abc27.com

One person killed in Dauphin County rollover crash

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a rollover crash in Swatara Township early Saturday morning. On Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at 1:18 a.m. Swatara Township Police and Fire/Rescue units were dispatched to the 5400 block of Derry Street for a motor vehicle accident. Upon the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State police ID man, woman killed in I-81 crash in Lebanon County

A 50-year-old man and 70-year-old woman from Canada were pronounced dead after a crash last week on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania State Police said. John E. McCarthy was driving a Hyundai Elantra southbound around 10:25 a.m. Thursday when he crossed the grassy median and crashed into a northbound Subaru Outback in Union Township, according to state police.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot near front door of home in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man was shot just feet from the front door of his North Philadelphia home Monday evening. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2800 block of Bonsall Street from 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigators Need Help Identifying Theft Suspect

WYOMISSING, PA — Investigators say the suspect stole a wallet and used the credit card to purchase a laptop. According to Detectives with the Wyomissing Police Department, the suspect in a released image stole a wallet from the victim’s purse while she was working in the office building located at 560 Van Reed Road and used the credit card to purchase a laptop at Best Buy.
WYOMISSING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Child endangerment charges filed after two children discovered in apartment alone

Shamokin, Pa. — Police waited with two children as they tried to find the person responsible for watching them, according to charges. Those attempts failed and authorities removed the children from the apartment located near the 500 block of North Market Street in Shamokin. Ahkil Lee, 28, of Mount Carmel was taken into custody after both juveniles told police they had been alone throughout the day. Lee was charged with first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children. He will appear before Judge John Gembic on July 5 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
SHAMOKIN, PA
MyChesCo

‘Ghost Guns’ Trafficking Ring Taken Down in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — The Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force and Bristol Township Police Department took down a gun and drug ring they say supplied methamphetamine and firearms, including untraceable “ghost guns” and fully automatic weapons, in the Lower Bucks County and Northern Philadelphia areas, announced the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

