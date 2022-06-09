Pennsylvania police department asks for help in 2014 cold case

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police say they are investigating fraudulent banking activity at the First National Bank in Doylestown Borough. Authorities state that on May 24, 2022, a female, driving a black sports utility vehicle, cashed a check in the amount of $2,800 at the drive-through. Previously, the same female cashed checks in the amount of $2,800 each at branches in Jamison and Warminster. The female used the same name of a victim whose wallet was stolen on May 19, 2022. The released images are those from Doylestown and other bank locations.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO